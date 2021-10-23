Mavericks are the first victim of new Iowa Heartlanders team

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Iowa Heartlanders scored early and often in their first ECHL game, taking a 7-4 victory against the Kansas City Mavericks at Xtream Arena.

The two teams will meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday as the Mavericks play their first home game at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"The best thing about hockey is that you can play a game like this, learn from your mistakes, and play again in 24 hours," Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said. "The fact that you play the same team makes it even better.

"We didn't give Angus (Redmond, the starting goaltender) the support he needed in the first period, and then they scored those three goals in the second period and things kind of got away. But we did a lot of very good things, which I am going to address with the team Saturday.

"I liked a lot of areas of our game. We played with a grittiness that was missing last season, and did some good things around the net. We scored four goals, and that is a plus. And we will clean up the defensive areas we were lacking in tonight."

Iowa's Ryan Kuffner scored just 25 seconds into the first period and teammate Jack Billings added a goal at 3:15.

The Mavericks then cut the deficit to 2-1 on a goal by Greg Moro.

The Heartlanders added three second-period goals and Kansas City's Ryan Olsen scored to make it 5-2 going into the third period.

"Our guys stuck together the entire game and stood up for each other and that is going to result in big time benefits this season," O’Had added. "We're going to look at film on the bus ride home and have a good team meeting tomorrow and be ready for our home opener, which is always exciting."

Lane Scheidl and Loren Ulett scored third-period goals for Kansas City.