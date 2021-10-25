Ryan Olsen, Mavericks able 'to give them a show, get a big win' in home opener

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

A week before the start of the ECHL season, Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O'Had talked about the arrival of forward Ryan Olsen, who had been reassigned to the Mavericks from the team's American Hockey League affiliate Stockton.

"Our fans are going to fall in love with this guy," O'Had said, "because he has the chance to be one of the best, if not the best, player they've ever seen in a Mavericks jersey. He can do it all, and the best thing about him is he's a team guy. All he wants to do is win."

After scoring a goal in the Mavericks’ 7-4 season opening loss to the host Iowa Heartlanders Friday, Olsen rewarded his coach's praise by scoring a goal to give the Mavericks a 3-2 lead, then scoring the game-winning goal at 19:10 of the third period in a 5-3 win in the home opener Saturday night before a vocal crowd of 3,152 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"What did I tell you about Olsen?" a grinning O'Had said in his first in-person post-game interview session in a year because of COVID-19 protocols. "He's a gamer, and he loves it here, and we love having him here."

The game offered a little bit of everything O'Had talked about in the offseason, as he built a team that's tough, can score, stands up for its teammates, has solid play at goaltender and definitely feeds off the energy generated by fans at home.

"I'd hear what this place was like when it was filled with fans, and everything I heard was correct," Olsen said before joining his teammates on a postgame skate with season ticket holders.

"We wanted to give them a show, get a big win, and let them know how special they are to us. Look, we were disappointed with the (opening) loss at Iowa. And speaking personally, I know I didn't play as well as I am capable of playing, but I got here before the start of the season, and there was a lot of travel. But after that game, it was evident that Coach was going to find the problem, fix it, and get us ready for tonight, and he did a great job. This is as special an opening win as I've been a part of.

"I've played one game here (in Independence) and I love the electricity, the fans, everything."

Angus Redmond was in goal for the Mavericks for the second night in a row and rebounded with a performance that saw him allow two power play goals after teammates Jesse Mychan and Mikael Robidoux were ejected from the game at 10:46 in the second period with game misconduct penalties. Redmond allowed just one even-strength goal.

"What a home opener!" said Redmond, who stopped 22 of 25 shots on goal. "Physically and mentally – but more so mentally – it was important for me to come back and perform the way I am used to performing. And the guys were amazing tonight. There was a lot going on out on the ice, and you could tell the fans were enjoying every minute of it.

"We've had a week or so of practice, and played two games, and I feel like this is as close of a team as I've ever been on. The guys who are here want to be there and this is going to be a special season."

Mychan and Robidoux became instant fan favorites as they waved their arms and blew kisses to the Orange Army as they skated off the ice following on-ice battles that left the fans begging for more. Mychan was given the game misconduct for being the aggressor in a fight and Robidoux was sent off for kneeing.

"We're probably not going to have them Wednesday night (at home against Tulsa), but we're not going to do anything to rein them in," O'Had said. "I told you we were going to have a toughness and an edge that has been missing and I think you saw it tonight."

The Mavericks, who allowed two goals in the first three minutes of the Friday loss at Iowa, scored the first two goals Saturday as Lane Scheidl and Westin Michaud gave them a 2-0 first period lead.

The Heartlanders scored the two power play goals in the second period to tie it before Olsen gave Kansas City a 3-2 lead at 15:54.

Iowa's Billy Constantinou tied it 3-3 at 11:38 of the third period before Olsen scored the game-winner with just 50 seconds left. Shawn Weller scored an empty net goal at 19:37 to secure the win.

Scheidl, Michaud and Weller also each added an assist for two points apiece.

"The guys who were here last year know how big it is to win tonight, and to have a great season for this organization and our fans," said forward Darik Angeli, who had two assists for the Mavericks. "The fans saw a little bit of everything you would want to see in a game, and I think we enjoyed tonight as much as they did. Tad has done a great job putting this team together."