Mavericks 'outworked, outplayed' in home loss to Tulsa

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

For years, the Tulsa Oilers have had a physical presence on the ice that has led to great success against the Kansas City Mavericks.

This past offseason, head coach and general manager Tad O'Had said he was building a team that would not back down from any opponent, especially conference rivals like the Oilers and Allen Americans.

The Mavericks' newfound toughness paid early dividends in a rare Wednesday night home game, as Kansas City tied it 2-2 midway through the second period.

But from that point on, the Oilers outworked, outhustled and outplayed the Mavericks to claim a 5-2 win.

And those words came from O'Had.

He was incensed after the game. He held a much longer than usual postgame session with his team and told them to prepare for a long video session Thursday morning, as he promised that no team, the remainder of this season, would outwork his team.

"If you get beat, I can accept that," O'Had said after the Mavericks dropped to 1-2 overall and 1-1 at Cable Dahmer Arena. "But I can't accept being outworked, outhustled and outplayed like we were tonight.

"We played well the first 10 minutes. And we scored that second-period goal, but we did not play systematically or structurally good hockey. And there is no reason for that."

Darik Angeli, who had two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over Iowa, scored the Mavericks’ first goal Wednesday at 12:47 of the first period.

But just 1 minute, 9 seconds later, Tulsa's Jimmy Soper tied it 1-1.

Jack Doremus scored at the 7:53 mark of the second period to put Tulsa ahead.

Lane Scheidl, though, tied it again by scoring a power-play goal at 13:28 of the second period on assists from Nick Pastujov and Ryan Olsen.

The rest of the night belonged to the Oilers, however.

Nathan Larose answered Scheidl’s goal less than two minutes later to give Tulsa a 3-2 lead entering the final period.

Tanner Lishchynsky extended Tulsa’s lead to 4-2 at 10:11 of the third period and Dylan Sadowy's empty-netter with 1:32 left sealed it for the Oilers.

"We have improved our toughness," O'Had said, "and Tulsa has a lot of talent and they are well coached. But they outworked us, especially around the net. And that's one of the issues we have been talking about (in the locker room).

"We didn't work hard enough around the net, we didn't work hard enough on our shots, and that is inexcusable."

Mavericks goalie Angus Redmond stopped 19 of 23 shots as the Mavericks fell despite outshooting the Oilers 35-24 on goal.

Former Maverick Mason McDonald started in goal for the Oilers but was hit in front of the net at 5:17 of the second period and had to be replaced by backup Daniel Mannella, who was awarded the win. He stopped all 18 shots he faced.

There was no word on McDonald's injury after the game. He did skate off the ice with help from his teammates.