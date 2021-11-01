Mavericks even record by blanking Wheeling

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Kansas City Mavericks reached the .500 mark early this season by playing one of the most competitive contests of the 2021-22 campaign.

Goalie Angus Redmond stopped all 31 shots he faced and Lane Scheidl scored two goals as the Mavericks blanked the Wheeling Nailers 3-0 Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in front of a crowd of 2,691.

"A great win, a complete game and Angus was outstanding in the net," Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said after his team evened its record at 2-2-0-0.

"We have a very talented team in that dressing room, and they showed it Friday night. We really competed, worked hard, did all the things you do with a team with a lot of talent that leads to victories like we enjoyed over Wheeling."

Scheidl scored his first goal at 3:47 of the first period on assists from Nick Pastujov and Bryan Lemos. Pastujov made it 2-0 at 9:30 of the second period on assists from Lemos and Ryan Harrison.

Scheidl added an empty netter with 1:02 left in the third period.

The Mavericks play host to longtime rival Allen at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.