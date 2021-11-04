Mavericks relish return to Independence Boys & Girls Club to help

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Shawn Weller really didn't know what to expect when he and his Kansas City Mavericks teammates visited the Independence Boys & Girls Club Wednesday afternoon.

The annual event, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19, allows the Mavericks to meet and paint with local youth at the club. This year, they painted table runners that will be used at the upcoming Dinner on Ice charity event that benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs in Eastern Jackson County and the metro area.

As Weller and his table partner, Willie Corrin, got into the swing of decorating their table runner, they looked over at 9-year-old Kennyeyae Butler, who was drawing a portrait of the bearded Weller.

She first drew his face, then his mighty beard, and when she was about done, she added some hair.

"That looks just like me," Weller said as he looked at Corrin, who was doing his best to suppress a laugh. "And I like that hair."

He then took off his cap to show Butler that he had no hair.

She giggled and danced and told him he needs to grow some.

"I know he doesn't have any hair, but I still like my drawing," Butler said. "He is so nice, and I wanted to draw him (on our table runner). I think I'm a good artist."

Corrin and Weller nodded in agreement.

"This is an amazing event," Weller said. "I'm afraid the girls at our table didn't get much help from me and Willie, but they are outstanding artists and did a great job. I might have to bid on my portrait. Even though it has hair, I can tell it's a drawing of me, and I love it."

It was difficult to tell who was having more fun, the kids or the players.

"Well, I know our guys are having run, and you can tell the kids are too," Mavericks head coach and general manager Tad O'Had said as he walked from table to table to check out the creations. "This is something we missed last year. When I interviewed for the job, Lamar (Hunt Jr., team owner) talked to me about the special relationship the team has with the Boys & Girls Club, and how special this event will be when we get back to normal.

"And you can tell by the way the guys are interacting with the kids, and the kids are laughing and talking with our guys, they're all having fun."

It was believed that the lone Maverick who had ever been a part of a trip to the Boys & Girls Club was forward Loren Ulett, who took part in the event two years ago.

"I missed it my first season because I joined the team after it happened, but I went two years ago, then we missed it last year, and I am so happy to be back," Ulett said. "We're all having fun, and we're creating some great art."

Bryan Lemos was creating a masterpiece, as his detailed portrait of Mac the Mascot got a thumbs-up from everyone.

"I don't think I'll be leaving hockey any time soon to attend art school," Lemos said, "but it’s fun to come over here and be with the kids and just laugh and have some fun."

Dred Scott, the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of greater Kansas City, and Hunt share the same passion for the event.

"These players are creating lifetime memories for these youngsters today," Scott said, "and from the looks of what's going on, the players are going to have some great memories too. And I didn't know we had so many artists with us today. I'm very impressed."

Added Hunt: "This has been one of our most special relationships, and after missing out on last year, it is so special to back here with our players. You can tell everyone is having a good time."