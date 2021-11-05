Jesse Mychan makes big first impression with Mavericks

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Jesse Mychan, welcome to the world of Kansas City Mavericks hockey lore.

Following your first game, a home-opening 5-3 win over the Iowa Heartlanders, you joined the ranks former Mavericks icons Carlyle "The Grim Sleeper" Lewis and Colt "45" King, two of the baddest men to ever wear Mavericks jerseys, the type of players who cast fear into the hearts of opponents once they skated onto the ice.

And for years, the Mavericks have been missing that toughness, that enforcer who could change the course of a game with one mighty blow – sending a puck to the back of the net or an overzealous opponent to the ice with an uppercut to the jaw.

It didn't take long for Mychan – who was one of head coach and general manager Tad O'Had's key acquisitions during the offseason – to surpass the hype.

"We saw him play against us last year when he was with Allen," O'Had said of the 6-foot-2 forward. "And I knew we had to try and get him. He brings sandpaper to our team – a grit we were missing last season. He could lead the league in scoring – he averaged a point a game last season for Allen (24 points in 24 games) – and he has a toughness that our fans loved in our home opener."

Mychan and teammate Mikael Robidoux were involved in momentum-changing fights and were ejected with game misconduct penalties.

As Mychan left the ice, he honored Mavericks fans by saluting them, as he skated around the ice.

"That was quite a moment," O'Had said. "It cost them a couple of games (as Mychan and Robidoux were suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount), but we're not going to try and rein them in.

"They bring the toughness and the grit we've been missing. I told you all offseason that we were building a solid team that could skate and score and play defense – and stand up for each other."

When Mychan was made aware of the coach's comment, he smiled.

"I like to hear that," said Mychan, who was also part the Colorado Eagles’ Kelly Cup championship team, which included Mavericks trainer Tony Deynzer.

"Between you and me, I'm only here because I missed Tony (who nodded in agreement as he was standing just a few feet away). Seriously, I love this team and I love this community. This organization is first class, and I'm disappointed I got that two-game suspension, but what better way to come back than Saturday night at home, against my old team, the Allen Americans. I can't wait."

And neither can O'Had for the 7:05 p.m. game at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"It's the perfect scenario," O'Had said. "We won our last game (3-0 against Wheeling) and we're playing smart yet tough hockey. I really like what I'm seeing from the guys and we're going to be that much stronger when we get Mychan and Robidoux back.

"We owe our fans something this year, especially after the disappointment of last season with all the COVID protocol, and not making the playoffs."

Mychan said one big reason he came to Kansas City was to be a part of another championship season.

"We have the talent, we have the coaching and we have a great fan base," he said. "I can't wait to get out on the ice with the barn full of Mavs fans – and I hope it happens Saturday night.

"I always enjoyed playing in Kansas City, even as an opposing player, because of this great fan base. They know how to get loud, and we feed off that. And we're hoping to give them something special Saturday and every game the rest of the season."