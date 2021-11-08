Mychan, Mavericks rough up Allen for win

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Jesse Mychan certainly knows how to keep a promise.

Early last week, one of the newest members of the Kansas City Mavericks promised "a game to remember" when his former team, the Allen Americans, visited Cable Dahmer Arena.

And, boy, did he and his teammates deliver.

Mychan had a goal and an assist and rookie Jake Bricknell had a "Gordie Howe hat trick," consisting of a goal – his first a pro – an assist and a fight in Kansas City's 7-5 victory over the Americans.

"Man, I got goosebumps tonight – the game, the electricity, our fans. I knew it was going to be a game to remember, and it was," said Mychan, as multiple fights and penalties led to the Mavericks and Americans spending 70 minutes in the penalty box.

"In the past, Allen has used intimidation against an opponent, and they tried that tonight and it didn't work. We were ready for anything and got a big win in front of the best fans in the ECHL."

The Mavericks, though, couldn’t sustain that momentum Sunday and fell 3-1 to the host Wichita Thunder.

In Saturday’s win, the Mavericks took a 3-1 lead on first-period shorthanded goals by Bryan Lemos and Loren Ulett and an unassisted even-strength goal by Mychan at 2:14 of the second period.

The Mavericks took a 3-2 lead into an explosive third period that saw Kansas City score four goals and the Americans add three.

The Mavericks' Noah Delmas and Bricknell scored just 21 seconds apart – at 3:50 and 4:11 – in the third and Westin Michaud followed with a goal to make it 6-2 with 9:10 left.

That's when Allen scored three goals in a row, with the third and fourth goals coming in a 37-second span at 12:32 and 13:09 to make it 6-4.

D-Jay Jerome then scored a power-play goal, with 2:26 left, to cut the deficit to one, 6-5.

But with Allen goaltender Francis Marotte pulled again for a sixth attacker, Michaud scored his second goal of the night, an empty-netter with just 10 seconds left.

"For 50 minutes tonight, we played great hockey, Mavericks hockey," coach Tad O'Had said. "But that last 10 minutes, sloppy, complacent. It was like guys thought we had the game won, and Allen proved tonight you better be ready to play 60 minutes of hockey.

"That being said, overall, I was happy with the effort. Mychan is doing everything we thought he would do – what a great offseason acquisition! And how about Bricknell – the kid has a lot of grit, and brings sandpaper to the team. He didn't back down from anyone.

"And it was great to have a great win like this one in front of our fans. They deserve it, and so do our guys. Tonight, we came to play for 50 minutes. When we play for 60 minutes, great things are going to happen."

Bricknell, who had a cut on the bridge of his nose, was thrilled to be a part of an exciting night of hockey.

"A good win, and we have some great guys on this team, guys who aren't going to back down against anyone," Bricknell said. "It's a big night for me personally, and I want to thank the guys for giving me the puck from my first goal. I have some special pucks back home and this one will soon join them."

Andrew Shortridge was in the net for the Mavericks and he stopped 23 of 28 shots on goal.

"He played great, and he stopped enough shots that we won the game, and that's what's important," said Mychan, the No. 1 star from the game, who recorded his return to the ice, where he throws a T-shirt to a fan, on his cell phone. "I want to remember everything about tonight."

Ryan Harrison scored the Mavericks' lone goal Sunday in the loss at Wichita. The Thunder scored three second-period goals against Matt Greenfield to take a 3-0 lead.

Harrison scored with 13 seconds left in the second to cut the deficit to two goals, but the Mavericks couldn’t get any closer despite outshooting Wichita 35-22 on goal, including 14-5 in the final period.

The Mavericks (3-3-0-0) will play host to the Thunder (2-4-0-0) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Scheidl named captain

The Mavericks announced the team captains for the 2021-22 season prior to Saturday’s home win.

Veteran forward Lane Scheidl has been named captain with Darik Angeli, Willie Corrin, Ryan Harrison and Shawn Weller named as assistant captains.

"Lane possesses a tireless work-ethic, and great understanding of what it takes to be successful at the pro level,” O’Had said. “He is an admirable teammate and speaks loudest through his actions. For two seasons in KC, he has continued to demonstrate his consistency and willingness to do what is best for the greater good."

In his second season with the Mavericks, Scheidl has scored 28 goals and has 55 points in 77 games, including four goals and an assist in six games this season.

"This is a great honor," said Scheidl, who is in his 10th pro season. "I know about former captains like Rocco Carzo, and to follow him is very, very special."