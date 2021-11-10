Andrew Shortridge stonewalls Wichita, boosts Mavericks

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Midway through the second period of the Kansas City Mavericks' 2-0 victory over longtime rival Wichita, goalie Andrew Shortridge made a spectacular kick save.

Thunder forward Andrew Shewfelt stole the puck near the blue line and raced toward Shortridge, who did the splits to keep the puck from going into the net with his left leg.

"Shortie played so hard tonight," said forward Ryan Harrison, who scored both goals. "We had to get this win for him. He did everything he could to help us win, and we were going to do everything we could to make sure he got that shutout."

Shortridge stopped all 27 Thunder shots, including a flurry in the closing minutes as the Thunder pulled goalie Evan Buitenhuis with 2:01 left in the game.

"Andrew was outstanding tonight, just outstanding," Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said after his team improved to 4-3 and moved into third place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with eight points. "I know it's early, but this is a must-win because we're at home and we're playing a division opponent. I don't care if it's early or late in the season, these are the games you have to win and Andrew did everything he possibly could to help us get this win."

After a scoreless first period, Harrison scored at 1:34 of the second period off assists from Westin Michaud and Marcus Crawford.

Harrison then gave Shortridge some breathing room at 13:06 of the third period when he scored his second goal of the night and third of the season. And once again, Michaud and Crawford assisted on the power play goal.

"A one-goal lead is nice, but a two-goal lead is even better because it allows me the chance to be more aggressive in the net, and it also gives me a little breathing room," Shortridge said. "It's stressful out there. We're tied 0-0 after one period and then we get the lead on Ryan's first goal.

"It was huge when he scored the second goal. And it was great to get a win tonight in front of our fans. The ones who were here were so loud and really seemed to appreciate the victory. It's great to have fans back this season (after the COVID-19 restrictions that limited the amount of fans in 2020-2021) and I'm happy for them."

O'Had was especially happy with the way his team played following a disappointing 3-1 loss at Wichita Sunday.

"We need to work on our power play," O'Had said after the Mavericks were just 1-for-6 with both a one- and two-man advantage. "And that's on me, I have to work on that, and that's something I am going to work on tonight.

"But we played much better tonight than we did in Wichita, and I'm so pleased we were able to get a win at home. We can't let home game opportunities slip away."