Mavericks bounce back from loss to go back over .500

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

It was a satisfying bus ride back to Independence from Allen, Texas, for coach Tad O'Had and his Kansas City Mavericks.

The Mavericks rebounded from a 3-1 Friday night loss at Tulsa to post a 7-4 victory over longtime rival Allen Saturday at the Allen Event Center.

"We're so much better than a .500 team," O'Had said, as the Mavericks record fell to 4-4 following the loss at Tulsa, "and we proved that in Allen. "We had a heart-to-heart conversation Saturday before the Allen game. I was very upset after the Tulsa loss because we're so much better than we showed on the ice.”

Nick Pastujov had two goals and two assists and Jesse Mychan and Greg Moro each had a goal and an assist to lead the Mavericks, who are 2-0 against the Americans this season with seven goals in each game.

"We looked at film, made some adjustments and really bounced back against Allen,” O’Had said. “I was happy with all phases of the game Saturday – our PK (penalty kill), PP (power play) and five-on-five. But like I told the guys, ‘I've seen what you can do when you play Mavericks hockey, and that's what I want to see the rest of the season.’

"And if I don't, there will be more changes."

Pastujov and Mychan, a former Allen standout, scored in the first 4:06 of the first period to give Kansas City a 2-0 lead. Each had an assist on the other’s goal

After Allen cut it to 2-1 on Branden Troock’s goal at 6:18 of the first, Moro made it 3-1 at 9:29 and Marcus Crawford tallied a shorthanded goal at 12:48 of the second to open up a 4-1 lead.

After Allen cut it to 4-3 entering the final period, Loren Ulett, Pastujov and Ryan Harrison sealed the win. Pastujov’s second goal and Harrison’s fourth goal of the season both came on the power play.

Goalie Angus Redmond stopped 19 of 23 shots to get the win as the Mavericks outshot the Americans 34-23 on goal.

The win gives the Mavericks a 5-4-0-0 record and fourth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 10 points. It was their first win on the road this season.

“The first of many, we hope,” O’Had said. “You have to get that first one before you can think about a nice winning streak on the road, and it feels good to get it.”

In Friday’s 3-1 loss to Tulsa, Westin Michaud scored the Mavericks’ lone goal at 14:10 of the third period after the Oilers took a 3-0 lead with a pair of second-period goals.

The Mavericks play host to the Oilers in the annual School Day game which begins at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"I'm really looking forward to a rematch with Tulsa," O'Had said of the Oilers, who are 2-0 against the Mavericks this season. "They've had their way with us this season and we need to come out ready to play early Tuesday morning."