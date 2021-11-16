Mavericks unable to keep lockdown on Tulsa Oilers

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

After one lockdown period in which the Kansas City Mavericks held visiting Tulsa to just three shots on goal, it looked like coach Tad O'Had's team would find a way to finally get past the Oilers.

Despite a wildly enthusiastic School Day audience of 1,500 – the annual game for school children began at 10:30 a.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena – the Mavericks offense never materialized and a costly mistake at mid-ice led to a 3-1 victory for the Oilers.

Kansas City dropped to the .500 mark (5-5) – with three of those losses at the hands of Tulsa – before a three-game weekend ECHL Mountain Division series against the Grizzlies in Utah.

Tulsa's Duggie Lagrone was in the right place at the right time as he found a puck that had ricocheted off a teammate and fired it past Mavericks goaltender Andrew Shortridge at 19:14 of the second period to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for captain Lane Scheidl to tie it in the third period, scoring on odd-man rush on an assist from Ryan Harrison at the 2:19 mark.

But just more than three minutes later, Tulsa forward Logan Coomes picked off a Mavericks pass at mid-ice and used the breakaway opportunity to score the unassisted game-winning goal at 5:33 of the third period.

The Oilers added an empty-net goal by Dylan Sadowy with just 1:40 left in the game to account for the final score.

"It's a 72-game season, and you can't get too up, or too down," O'Had said. "I was very pleased with the defense in the first period, just outstanding. Tulsa is an opportunistic team, and when you make a mistake, they make you pay.”

O’Had was pleased with Shortridge, who stopped 20 of 22 shots he faced.

"I'm going to have to check the video to see what happened on their first goal, but Andrew Shortridge did a great job today and can't be faulted for those goals,” O’Had said. “You should win a game when you just allow two goals, and we're going to get back to work and do everything we can to make this a better team."

When asked about going on the road following a disappointing loss, the coach added, "We are going to watch a lot of video and figure out what happened. We have three big games in Utah and we have to do everything we can to have a successful weekend."

The Mavericks fell despite outshooting the Oilers 28-22 on goal, but they were blanked in four power play attempts.