Comets sign rookie midfielder Absa Solorio

The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Comets have added some homegrown talent for their season opener Friday.

The team announced Monday that it has signed rookie midfielder Absalom (Absa) Solorio has signed a two-year contract with the club. Per team and league policies, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Solorio, a native of Aguascalientes, Mexico, is an Oak Park High School graduate and former Sporting Kansas City Academy product who played Division I collegiately, the first three seasons with Niagara University and the last with Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

He is the brother of former Comets player Hector Solorio Jr., who played for Kansas City in the 2019-20 season. The brothers played together at Niagara in 2016 and 2018.

“I am very excited to be back home, playing for such a great organization,” Solorio said. “I can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the MASL.”

He will get his first chance to play in front of the Cable Dahmer Arena fans on Saturday in the Comets’ 6 p.m. home opener against the St. Louis Ambush. The Comets open the season on the road Friday against the Ambush at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

“We are very familiar with Absa as we’ve tracked his development as a player in Sporting's Academy to a captain at Niagara University then finishing up at Drake University this fall,” said Comets Managing Partner Brian Budzinski. “He has good composure on the ball and sees the field well. We think he has the ability to contribute a lot as a rookie.”