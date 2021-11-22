Mavericks drop below .500 with pair of losses at Utah

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Before Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O'Had and is team left for a three-game weekend series against the Utah Grizzlies he said he was looking at the games as a measuring stick of his team's improvement.

He felt good after a four-goal third period led to a 5-3 victory Friday night at the Maverik Center.

He wasn't as happy after the Mavericks lost back-to-back 4-2 games to the Grizzlies on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

With the losses the Mavericks fell below .500 at 6-7-0-0 with 12 points, six points behind the first-place Grizzlies in the ECHL’s Mountain Division.

Utah scored three first-period goals Saturday to take a 3-0 lead into the second period.

But the Mavericks cut the deficit to 3-2 on a second-period unassisted goal by Lane Scheidl and a third-period goal by Darik Angeli, who had two goals and an assist in Friday’s win.

But an empty net goal by Mason Mannek with 25 seconds left sealed the win for the Grizzlies.

"I hate the way we played the first period Saturday night and that was addressed before the start of the second period," O'Had said. "They pushed back at us and we didn't respond. I was happier the way we played in the second and third periods, but the damage was done and we lost. When you dig a 3-0 hole, it's hard to climb out of against the good team."

Greg Moro's goal at 11:43 of the first period Sunday afternoon gave Kansas City a 1-0 lead that was quickly wiped out by goals from Andrew Nielsen and Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

A Joey Calatarci goal in the second period gave Utah a 3-1 lead going into the third period. Loren Ulett scored at 11:02 to cut the deficit to one goal.

But, like the night before, the Grizzlies' Andrew Nielsen scored an empty net goal with just 16 seconds left to account for the final 4-2 score.

"We were 1-for-9 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the PK (penalty kill)," O'Had said. "That can't happen! Players have to play, and we need more offense from the guys we brought in to score goals.

"We'll get back to town, get to work and look for better results when we travel to Iowa (to take on the Heartlanders) Wednesday," O'Had said.

The Mavericks then return home to face the Rapid City Rush on Black Friday (Nov. 26) at 7:05 p.m.