Mavericks look to bounce back after blowing lead for third straight loss

The Examiner staff

Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O’Had hopes his team can atone Tuesday for Friday’s collapse.

The Mavericks took a 3-1 lead into the third period Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena but were unable to hold onto that advantage in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rapid City Rush.

"We held the lead, we're at home, that's a game we should have won," O'Had said after practice Monday. "We looked at a lot of film today, had a good practice and are ready to get back to work Tuesday."

The Rush play the Mavericks again at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"We're going to put everything we worked on to good use to get a win Tuesday," O'Had said. "We can't keep saying it's early in the season. We need to win, and we need to win home games."

After Brent Gravelle gave Rapid City a 1-0 lead after the first period Saturday, the Mavericks took control.

Captain Lane Scheidl scored at 3:46 of the second period and Greg Moro scored at 16:40 to put the Mavericks ahead.

John Schiavo scored 2:28 into the third period to make it 3-1 Mavericks.

But the Rush scored two unanswered goals to tie it and Stephen Baylis scored the game-winner 3:38 into the overtime period as the Mavericks suffered their third straight loss.

With the Rush trailing 3-1, Jake Wahlin forced a turnover and fed Gabriel Chabot, who scored, cutting the deficit to one at the 4:36 mark of the third.

The Rush tied it at the 13:03 mark of the third. A shot was fired on net from the left wing boards that Kansas City goalie Daniil Chechelev stopped. But the rebound bounced to Chabot, who buried the shot to send it to overtime.

In overtime, Rapid City drew a penalty just over two minutes in and headed to a 4-on-3 power play. Logan Nelson fed Baylis, who carried the puck into the high slot and fired a wrist shot through traffic that beat Chechelev low for the game-winning goal.