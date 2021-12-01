'Bending and breaking': Mavericks seek answers after fifth straight home loss

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

There is no greater honor than being named the captain of a team, by your peers and coaches.

However, it comes with some heavy baggage, like trying to explain how one of the most talented – on paper – teams in Kansas City Mavericks franchise history could have lost its fifth consecutive home game Tuesday night.

The Mavericks, who never led in the 4-2 loss, dropped to 6-9-1 and are tied with the Allen Americans for last place with 13 points in the ECHL’s Mountain Division.

Mavericks captain Lane Scheidl pulled no punches after the loss that was witnessed by just 830 fans at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"What we need has to come from within," said Scheidl, whose goal at 18:45 of the third period cut the Mavericks’ deficit to 3-2. "We have to come together as a team. We have to fight and play an entire game like we played those final minutes tonight.

"We have to play with a sense of urgency. That's what we did at the end, and it cut the deficit to one goal."

But Rapid City's Stephen Bayliss scored an empty-net goal with just 24 seconds left to help the Rush beat the Mavericks for the second time in the past five days.

"We're shooting ourselves in the foot with costly penalties," Scheidl added, "and we have the bend-but-don't-break mentality. But right now, while we're struggling, we're bending and breaking."

Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said he firmly believed his team would win after Scheidl scored that second goal.

"We scored, and I'm thinking there's enough time to score another goal, take it into overtime, and win this thing," O'Had said by phone, as he had a lengthy meeting after the game.

"We didn't, but I saw a spark in that last few minutes that has been missing. Early in the season, we had that swagger, and that is missing, and that is going to be addressed."

He added that there are other key elements that will be addressed as well.

"Look, we need to tighten things up on defense, we need to go out and play and quit gripping the sticks so tightly, and we need to look deep within ourselves – and I'm talking about the players and the coaches," O'Had added.

"Goaltending has not been an issue. Angus (Redmond) played well enough for our team to win tonight. We have guys we brought in to score, and they're not scoring.”

O’Had added that the Mavericks are struggling on special teams, especially with a man advantage. The Mavericks only have 12 goals in 76 power plays, just a 15.7% success rate.

"We were 0-for-5 on the power play tonight. It's time to make some lineup changes, and that was one of the things we were talking about tonight,” O’Had said. “Our fans deserve much better hockey than what we are giving them."

After Alec Butcher gave Rapid City a 1-0 lead with a first-period goal, Nick Pastujov, who leads the Mavericks with six goals and 14 points, scored at the 14:49 mark of the second period to knot it 1-1.

Logan Nelson scored with just 1:10 left in the second period to put the Rush ahead 2-1. Max Coatta scored early in the third period for the two-goal lead, causing O'Had to pull Redmond with 3:04 left to play for an extra attacker.

"We were so intense and so focused at the end of the game," Scheidl said. "We know what we need to do, we know how to play this game the way Coach wants us to play, we just need to go out and do it for 60 minutes."