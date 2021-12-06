Dressed as Buddy the Elf, Mavericks find Idaho Steelheads aren't in giving mood

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Grinch had nothing to do with perhaps the most disappointing holiday promotion in Kansas City Mavericks history.

The famous Dr. Seuss character was nowhere to be found Saturday night, but Santa Claus was at Cable Dahmer Arena, so was Buddy the Elf, and the Mavericks wore bright green and yellow “Elf” sweaters and pants to take on the Idaho Steelheads in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 4,487 fans.

It was also the one of the team's biggest promotions, the Teddy Bear Toss, in which fans throw stuffed animals out on the ice for charity following the Mavericks' first goal.

Unfortunately, the Mavericks were shut out 5-0 by Idaho goalie Jake Kupsky.

The teddy bear dilemma was solved late in the game when a time out was called and fans were encouraged to toss their stuffed animals on the ice. More than 1,000 were collected and they will be donated to the Salvation Army.

What made the loss even more disappointing is that it followed a dramatic 3-2 shootout win over the same Idaho team at Cable Dahmer Arena Friday night.

"I am very disappointed," said Mavericks head coach Tad O'Had, whose team has now lost seven of its last eight home games. "We got a good win Friday, where we played the way we need to play if we want to be successful. Our defense was outstanding and we were net front with the puck.

"It was one of our better games of the season. And then, we come out and play like this in front of a huge crowd like we had tonight? Unacceptable! Kupsky is a good goalie, but we didn't even challenge him tonight.”

Smiling wasn't O’Had's favorite, like Buddy the Elf, after the loss. The man who is also general manager said he will consider some fixes after his team dropped to 7-10-1-0, sixth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 15 points, eight behind first-place Idaho (11-7-0-1).

"Changes will be made – lineup changes – and we will look at our roster, and look for ways to improve it,” O’Had said. “We made selfish mistakes, our power play continues to struggle. We have to get back to the basics of hockey and we are going to find the players who are willing to do that."

After a scoreless first period Saturday, Luc Brown and Matt Tugnutt scored a goal each in the second and third periods for a 4-0 lead. Zack Andrusiak capped it with 1:39 left.

Friday night, Darik Angeli scored the game-winning goal in the shootout. Jesse Mychan scored the first shootout goal for Kansas City.

Ironically, all the scoring in regulation came in the first period. Nick Pastujov scored on an assist from Noah Delmas just 1:15 into the game, before A.J. White and Brown put the Steelheads up 2-1.

Willie Corrin tied it, scoring on assists from Koletrane Wilson and Darik Angeli at the 16:35 mark. But the Mavericks couldn’t get anything past Steelheads goalie Matt Jurusik and Idaho failed to solve Daniil Chechelev the rest of regulation time.

"A good first period Friday, then a very good defensive performance the rest of the way," O'Had said. "We didn't see anything close to that (Saturday)."