Mavericks rally for road win with pair of third-period goals

The Examiner staff

RAPID CITY, S.D. – It took two periods before the Kansas City Mavericks could put a puck in the back of the net Wednesday.

And it wasn’t from a lack of trying.

The Mavericks unleashed a barrage of 42 shots on Rapid City goaltender David Tendeck, and he was up to the task until Kansas City rallied with a pair of third-period goals to upend the Rush 2-1 at Rushmore Civic Center in Rapid City, S.D.

The Mavericks put 27 shots on Tendeck in the first two periods but Tendeck stopped them all, including robbing Tommy Muck on a slick pass from Lane Scheidl late in the first period.

Mavericks rookie goalie Daniil Chechelev faced 18 shots in the first two periods, but Jake Wahlin scored on a wrap-around attempt at the 11:48 mark of the second period to put Rapid City on top 1-0.

Mavericks forward Bryan Lemos scored at the 4:43 mark of the third period on an assist from newcomer Ben Johnson, a former third-round NHL draft pick of the New Jersey Devils who was signed by coach and general manager Tad O’Had on Dec. 4.

Jesse Mychan then stole the puck and beat Tendeck for an unassisted goal to put the Mavericks ahead at the 9:50 mark of the third.

Chechelev, the 2020 fourth-round draft pick by the Calgary Flames out of Khabarovsk, Russia, made it stand up to improve to 3-2-1-0 in six games with the Mavericks after starting the season with the American Hockey League affiliate Stockton Heat.

The Mavericks finished with a 42-25 advantage in shots on goal. They went 0-for-6 on the power play but killed off three Rapid City power plays, including two in the third period.

The Mavericks improved to 8-10-1-0 and remained in sixth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 17 points but moved within two points of the fifth-place rush, within four points of fourth-place Wichita and stayed within eight of first-place Idaho.

It was the Mavericks’ first win against Rapid City in three tries this season. The away team has won all three contests. The Mavericks and Rush meet again Friday and Saturday at 8:05 p.m. (Central time) in Rapid City.