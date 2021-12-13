Gibson's hat trick helps power Comets past Dallas

The Examiner staff

ALLEN, Texas — Leo Gibson said he was going to limit his playing time and spend more time coaching his Kansas City Comets this season.

Well, it hasn’t affected his output one bit.

Gibson scored a hat trick and added an assist and goalkeeper Nicolau Neto shut down the host Dallas Sidekicks for a 6-4 win Saturday at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

Gibson boosted his season goal total to eight, which is tops in the Major Arena Soccer League.

The Comets improved to 3-0 and are in first place in the Central Division with nine points, six ahead of second-place St. Louis and the most in the league.

The Comets scored four straight goals to end the second quarter and start the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit and grab a 4-1 lead.

After Oscar Romero scored a power play goal at the 7:45 mark of the first period after Comets forward Adam James was called for tripping, Gibson took a John Sosa pass and blasted a shot off the crossbar and into the net to tie it.

Lucas Sousa, last year’s MASL Rookie of the Year, booted in a kick from distance at the 8:37 mark of the second quarter to give the Comets a 2-1 halftime lead.

In the second half, Kevin Ellis headed a ball high off the glass above the goal that landed at the feet of Gibson, who knocked the ball past Sidekicks goalkeeper Juan Gamboa for his second goal of the night.

Gibson extended the Comets’ lead to 4-1 when he finished off a scramble in front of the net to complete his hat trick.

Dallas countered at the 12:05 mark of the third when Felipe De Sousa scored to make it 4-2.

Sousa, though took a ball off the boards from Gibson and hit a one-touch shot past Gamboa for his second goal to put the Comets ahead 5-2 entering the final period.

Despite a red card on Romero for violent conduct at 9:09 of the third, Dallas scored twice in the final period to keep it close, but John Sosa knocked in a rebound of a Mike Da Silva shot off the boards at the 11:04 mark of the fourth to seal it.

Neto made 10 saves on 14 shots.

The Comets return home Sunday when they play host to the Baltimore Blast (2-1) at 4 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.