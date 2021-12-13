Two more losses drop Mavericks into last place in ECHL Mountain Division

The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Mavericks couldn’t sustain their momentum from a comeback victory last Wednesday.

After rallying for a 2-1 win last over Rapid City Wednesday, the Mavericks suffered 7-3 and 5-2 losses to the host Rush Friday and Saturday to fall into last place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division.

Rapid City jumped to a 3-0 lead against the Mavericks and rookie goaltender Daniil Chechelev on Saturday.

Stephen Baylis scored just 1:16 into the game to get the Rush off to a fast start.

Calder Brooks (5:41) and Logan Nelson (12:46) each added a power-play goal, both scoring with just seconds left in the man advantage, to put Rapid City ahead 3-0.

Ben Johnson scored on assists from Darik Angeli and Nick Pastujov at the 18:10 mark of the first period to cut the deficit to 3-1, but Rapid City added two more power play goals in the second to seal it.

Brooks scored his second goal at 2:14 of the second and Alec Butcher, who had two first-period assists, scored at 16:43.

Mavericks defenseman Tommy Muck scored a shorthanded goal on assists from Pastujov and Shawn Weller at 12:14 of the third period, but Kansas City could get no closer and dropped to 8-12-1-0 with 17 points, two behind sixth-place Allen and 12 behind division leader Idaho.

The Mavericks gave up 12 power plays and Rapid City converted on four but gave up a shorthanded goal. Kansas City was 0-for-4 with the man advantage, including a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:40 late in the game.

In Friday’s 7-3 loss, Rapid City reeled off four straight goals before Muck found the net with a shot with 28 seconds left in the second period.

Baylis scored two of those Rush goals, including a penalty shot just 41 seconds before Muck’s goal for a 4-0 lead.

Brett Gravelle and Max Coatta made it 6-1 with power play goals in the first 6:31 of the third period before Ryan Harrison and Lane Scheidl scored power play goals.

Harrison’s goal at 9:27 was unassisted and Willie Corrin and Angeli assisted on Scheidl’s goal at 12:49.

Ryan Valentini sealed the win for Rapid City with a goal just more than a minute after Scheidl’s.

The Mavericks gave up nine power plays in Friday’s game while going 2-for-6 on theirs.