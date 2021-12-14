Matt Lewis returns for third season with Kansas City Comets

The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Comets have added some local depth to their back line in time for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Blast.

The Comets signed defender Matt Lewis to a partial-season contract with the Major Arena Soccer League team, the team announced Tuesday. Per team and league policies, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Lewis is expected to begin his third season Sunday when the Comets play host to Baltimore at 4 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

“I am super excited to back with the Comets this season,” Lewis said in a statement. “Coach (Leo) Gibson and the Comets ownership have made the squad stronger and put some really special things in place for this season. I’m looking forward to competing and fighting for a championship.”

He played 20 regular season games in the previous two seasons, recording eight goals and seven assists. He also added one goal and one assist in last year’s playoff series win over the St. Louis Ambush.

Lewis returns to the indoor game after spending the outdoor season with Detroit City FC, a team in the National Independent Soccer Association that will move up to the United Soccer League, the second division of pro men’s soccer in the United States for the 2022 season.

Lewis scored Detroit City’s first ever goal while starting and appearing in 27 games last season for Detroit City, finishing with five goals.

“Matt had a great year professionally last season for both the Comets and Detroit City FC,” Comets Managing Partner Brian Budzinski said in a statement. “We look forward to having his presence manning our back line.”

Lewis was a three-time Atlantic 10 all-conference selection for Fordham University, where he set program records for starts and appearances. He was named the Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year as a senior in 2017.

A product of Sporting KC's Development Academy and a Rockhurst High School graduate, Lewis was signed by Sporting Kansas City as a homegrown player in 2018 before being loaned out to the Swope Park Rangers.