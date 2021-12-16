Mavericks nab needed win over Tulsa with late goals

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

TULSA, Okla. – Two goals in the final two minutes helped the Kansas City Mavericks claim a needed win Wednesday.

Those goals allowed the Mavs to break a 3-3 tie and claim a 5-3 win over the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Captain Lane Scheidl broke the tie at the 18:03 mark of the third period and Darik Angeli added an empty-netter in the closing seconds to help the Mavericks claim a big road win in the ECHL’s Mountain Division.

Kansas City improved to 9-12-1-0 and climbed out of the division cellar. The Mavericks are tied with Allen with 19 points but are ahead of the Americans in sixth place because of a 9-8 advantage in wins.

"I was happy with the team effort and defensive play," Mavericks head coach Tad O'Had said by phone after the game. "I thought we played as a complete group and took some positive steps forward."

Tulsa took a quick 1-0 lead as Logan Coomes scored just 1:58 into the first period.

Bryan Lemos scored at the 5:30 mark of the second period on assists from Jesse Mychan and Koletrane Wilson to tie it, but Tulsa moved back ahead 2-1 with a goal by former Maverick Jordan Ernst at 11:13.

Defenseman Theo Calvas scored on assists from Ryan Harrison and Nick Pastujov at 18:07 to tie it. Pastujov then scored just 1:01 later on helpers from Marcus Crawford and Harrison to put the Mavericks in front 3-2.

Duggie Lagrone tied it 3-3 with a power play goal at 3:47 of the third period.

Scheidl then took advantage of a slashing penalty called on Tulsa’s Trey Phillips to score the game-winning power play goal on assists from Angeli and Crawford. Angeli added the empty-net tally with 27 seconds left on an assist from Pastujov, who finished with three points.

"Ultimately, we need to build consistency," O'Had said.

Rookie goaltender Daniil Chechelev stopped 32 of 35 shots on goal to pick up the win and improve to 4-4-1-0.

The Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena Friday for a 7:05 p.m. game against the Iowa Heartlanders. It is Military Appreciation Weekend. The two teams play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and then the Mavericks have a holiday break until Dec. 26 at Iowa.