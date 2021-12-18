Rookie goalie stonewalls Iowa to help lift Mavericks

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Kansas City Mavericks goalie Daniil Chechelev turned in the kind of performance Friday that drew rave reviews from his coach and teammates and more than a few standing ovations from the Military Appreciation Weekend crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena.

With one breathtaking save after another, he stopped 27 of 28 Iowa Heartlanders shots to lead the Mavericks to a 3-1 victory, their second in a row.

“We haven’t had many winning streaks this season,” Mavericks coach Tad O’Had said after his team improved to 10-12-1 and moved out of the ECHL Mountain Division cellar into fifth place. “This one feels good. It happened at home, we showed great consistency throughout the night and we got two big points at home.

“And the kid in the net is a player! He has played much better than his record (5-4-1), and it’s great to see him rewarded with back-to-back wins. He made some big saves tonight and the guys really responded to how he played in the net.”

Captain Lane Scheidl, who had two assists, agreed.

“Chechelev was great tonight,” Scheidl said of the rookie from Russia. “He works his butt off in practice and worked his butt off tonight in the game. You want to do everything you can to help a guy who’s working that hard get a win.

“We’re putting a little win streak together and it will be nice when we start playing this type of hockey on a consistent basis. When we play the type of hockey Tad expects, we win. It’s pretty simple.”

Iowa’s Riese Zmolek scored the game’s first goal on a five-minute Heartlanders power play just 22 seconds into the second period, but Kansas City knotted the score at 1-1 on a breakaway goal by Theo Calvas at 7:51.

The score stood at 1-all going into the third period when Marcus Crawford scored off a Scheidl pass at 6:17.

Ben Johnson’s goal at 15:38 was the back-breaker, sending the crowd of 2,437 home happy.

“We really need to start playing like we are capable of playing,” Crawford said. “We’re working hard, we’re trying to put a run together and we’re getting great goaltending.”

The Mavericks made the most of just 20 shots on goal against Joe Berry, scoring on their eight, 14th and 20th shots.

“We didn’t challenge (Berry) enough tonight, but we were able to find the back of the net,” O’Had said. “We only had five shots on goal (in a scoreless first period) and you need to work for more shots than that. And that will be addressed.

“The positive thing from tonight is that we got the win, and that’s the big thing. Now we have to go out and try to get another one (Saturday).”

The two teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.