Comets' Marques puts on clinic in unexpected exhibition

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

What was billed as a highly anticipated early-season Major Arena Soccer League matchup between the Kansas City Comets and rival Baltimore Blast Sunday afternoon turned into a glorified practice session.

Because of COVID-19 protocols for many of the Blast players and personnel, the team was not able to make the trip to Kansas City.

So forward Rian Marques turned a makeshift exhibition game against the Wichita Wings of MASL2 into his own personal highlight reel, leading the Comets to a 12-1 victory.

Marques tallied four goals and one assist and the Comets got near-perfect goalkeeping from Lou Misner, who allowed one goal in the first half, and Mark Saxby, who did not allow goal in the final 20 minutes.

There is some confusion about the possibility of a future game with Baltimore, as the league stated it would be rescheduled, but Comets coach Leo Gibson – who did not dress for the game and coached from the bench – said it should go as a forfeit. The league lists the game as “postponed” on its website (maslsoccer.com).

“Baltimore was on our schedule, and they should have been able to bring enough players to town to play,” Gibson said. “They didn’t, so I believe it should be a forfeit, but we will see.”

Gibson was grateful to the Wings for making it able to provide the fans with a game.

“We want to thank Wichita for coming to Kansas City to play on such short notice,” Gibson said. “As you can tell from all the fans here today, it would have been very disappointing to have not had a game.”

No attendance figures were announced but many youngsters from soccer clubs in the metro area filled the stands and created an electric atmosphere.

“The fans were amazing,” said Marques, who is still dealing with visa issues. “We hope to have all the visa stuff done in the next week or 10 days – and since this is an exhibition, I was allowed to play.

“And it felt great to be back with the team on the field. I’ve been out a month, and it took me a while to feel comfortable again, the guys were amazing. It’s just an exhibition, but we played a solid four quarters of soccer.”

Marques scored back-to-back unassisted goals in the first quarter as the Comets took a 4-0 lead.

Wichita’s Howard Miller scored the lone goal of the second quarter before the Comets exploded for five goals in the third quarter.

Marques reached the hat trick on a shootout goal at 11:17 and added his fourth goal minutes later on his third unassisted goal of the night.

“We are praying we get Rian’s visa issued settled,” Gibson said, “because you saw the impact he made tonight. He is young and talented and we can’t wait to see what he does once he is cleared to play.”

Many starters like goalie Nicolau Neto, Kevin Ellis and James Togbah watched from the sidelines as the game gave Gibson the chance to scout many of the young, new players on the team.

“I liked what I saw from the bench,” Gibson said. “It’s a different perspective from coaching while you are playing.”