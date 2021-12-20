Mavericks continue to struggle to find the net

Bill Althaus

The Iowa Heartlanders managed just 10 shots on goal Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, yet came away with a 3-2 victory over the host Kansas City Mavericks.

It’s been that type of season for coach Tad O’Had’s ECHL team, which enters a holiday break with a 10-13-1-0 record, which isn’t quite as bad as it seems.

The Mavericks have a total of 21 points and are in fifth place in the Mountain Division. However, fourth-place Tulsa has just 23 points, although the Oilers have played three less games than Kansas City.

The top four teams in each division advance to postseason play.

“If there was ever a good time for a break, it’s now,” said O’Had, as the Mavericks are off until traveling to face the same Heartlanders in Iowa on Dec. 26 and 27. “We need it. The guys are banged up can use the time to get healthy and ready for the rest of the season.”

The Heartlanders made the most out of their shots as Joe Widmer scored a goal at 4:33 of the second period and added a second goal at 11:12 of the third period.

Darik Angeli scored a power play goal for the Mavericks on assists from Nick Pastujov and Lane Scheidl to tie it 1-1 at 10:25 of the third period, but Widmer’s second goal came just 47 seconds later.

Kris Bennett’s goal at 13:44 proved to be the game-winner.

Nick Pastujov, who has a plus-8 rating this season despite the Mavericks being outscored 82-68, scored his ninth goal of the season on assists from Angeli and Ben Johnson with just 10 seconds left in the game after O’Had pulled goalie Daniil Chechelev from the net.

When asked about what he will address at practice over the next two weeks, O’Had answered immediately, “Our offense.”

“We outshot Iowa, and they win by getting 10 shots on goal and two goals,” O’Had added. “Before Saturday, we’d won two games in a row because we were playing like a team and doing a lot of good things.

“We played well defensively Saturday, although I don’t like the three goals. But they only had two shots on goal in the third period (and both were goals).”

The Mavericks fell despite outshooting Iowa 34-10 on goal. O’Had’s team converted just 1 of 9 power play opportunities and have just 17 goals in 114 chances (14.9%) with a man advantage this season.

“We had 34 shots on goal – but we have to make better shots. Our shots are wide of the net or hitting the goalie in the chest,” O’Had said. “You’re not going to win many games doing that, and that’s something we’re going to work on every day at practice.

“Look, I’m disappointed in our record, but we’ve been playing structured, team hockey recently and before Saturday we’d won a couple in a row.

“Now, we want to start some kind of streak when we hit the ice (next week). We can’t get too high, or too low. We have to stay process-oriented and get our offense going.”