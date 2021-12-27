Angeli helps Mavericks explode offensively in OT win at Iowa

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O’Had is happy to see veteran forward Darik Angeli finding the net consistently again.

Bookend goals by Angeli – a power play goal to start the game just 3 ½ minutes in and another power play goal at 2:43 of overtime – helped the Mavericks pick up a late Christmas gift at Xtream Arena Sunday as they rallied from an early 3-1 deficit to top the host Iowa Heartlanders 6-5.

"Angeli is back on track offensively, and we had one of those rare games where you learn a lesson and still manage to pick up a big win," O'Had said by phone after his team picked up two key points in the ECHL’s Mountain Division. "We needed a win, we overcame some early mistakes and got two big points on the road."

The Mavericks (11-13-1-0) passed Wichita into fifth place in the division with 23 points, two points behind third-place Tulsa and fourth-place Rapid City. The top four teams in each division advance to the playoffs.

After Angeli’s early power play goal, Iowa answered with goals by Ben Sokay, Cole Stallard and Kris Bennett to grab the 3-1 lead.

Ben Johnson scored a second period goal on an assist from Angeli at the 3:25 mark to cut the Mavericks’ deficit to 3-2. Iowa, though, took a 4-2 lead into the third period when Jack Billings scored at 6:24 of the second.

That's when the Mavericks’ offense came to life. Bryan Lemos scored off a pass from Lane Scheidl just 1:34 into the third, and Nick Pastujov tied it just more than six minutes later.

Noah Delmas scored off assists from John Schiavo and Willie Corrin to give the Mavericks a 5-4 lead going into the closing minutes of regulation time.

Iowa pulled goalie Jack Berry with just under two minutes to play and Sokay scored his second goal of the game with 1:27 left to send the game into overtime.

"It was disappointing to give up that late goal because Chechey (Daniil Chechelev) did a great job in the net," O'Had said of his rookie goaltender. "He played well enough that we could have won in regulation. But we got the big goal from Angeli on a power play, and our power play has struggled.

“We got a couple of power play goals and we put a lot of pressure on the net. We had 44 shots on goal and six goals on the night, and it's a big win."

The Mavericks and Heartlanders play again at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Xtream Arena before the Mavericks return home for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day games against Wichita at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"Get a good night of rest and come back tomorrow," O'Had said. "It would be nice to come home with four points."