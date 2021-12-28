Power play improvement not enough for Mavericks in loss to Iowa

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

CORALVILLE, Iowa – Throughout the season, Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O'Had has stressed the importance of his team improving offensively when it is on a power play.

The Mavericks, who entered Monday with just 19 power play goals in 119 chances, were two of three with a man advantage Monday night at Xtream Arena. But those two power play goals were all the team could generate as the Iowa Heartlanders held on for a 3-2 victory.

The Mavericks (11-14-1-0) return home at 7:05 p.m. Friday for their annual New Year's Eve game against the Wichita Thunder (10-14-2-0) at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"We're so close to stringing some wins together," O'Had said by phone, "and we hope it begins Friday. The New Year's Eve game is always a big game for our organization and we're all looking forward to it."

All the scoring Monday night came in the first two periods as Adrien Berlado scored just 1:50 into the first period to give Iowa a quick 1-0 lead.

Zach White made it 2-0 for Iowa at 9:34 with a power play goal, but Ben Johnson scored a power play goal at 15:24 on an assist from John Schiavo to cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Mavericks.

Both teams scored a goal in the second period. Jack Billings scored an unassisted goal at 9:54 that turned out to be the game-winner for the Heartlanders.

Mavericks forward Darik Angeli – who scored the winning goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win and has five goals and four assists in his last five games for a team-leading 24 points – scored the team's second power play goal at 15:00 of the second period to make it 3-2.

The Mavericks, though, couldn’t get it tied in a scoreless third despite outshooting Iowa 10-7 on goal in the period.

"I would have liked to have seen more urgency from our forwards tonight," O'Had said. "But I was very happy with our power play and we did well on the penalty kill. Our physicality was excellent tonight. We can take a lot of good things away from this game, even though we lost."

Angus Redmond was in the net for Kansas City and stopped 29 of 32 shots. The Mavericks, who had 44 shots on goal Sunday, managed just 25 Monday, with Jack Berry turning in a strong performance in the net for Iowa (9-13-3-1).

The Mavericks remain in fifth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division with 23 points. Third-place Tulsa and fourth-place Rapid City each have 27 after posting wins Monday.