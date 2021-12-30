Marques' return, Ellis' hat trick help Comets remain undefeated

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

It was just 10 days ago when Kansas City Comets forward Rian Marques played in his first game of the season.

Although the game didn’t count.

The Comets were scheduled to play Baltimore, but the Blast didn’t have enough players who could travel to Independence due to the Major Arena Soccer League’s COVID-19 protocols.

So the Comets played an exhibition game against the Wichita Wings of MASL2 in a 12-1 victory, a game in which Marques scored four goals. However, he was only able to play because it wasn’t an official league game, as the native of Itabuna, Brazil, was having visa issues.

He finally got those visa issues resolved and was able to play in his first MASL game of the season Wednesday against Central Division rival Milwaukee Wave. He helped the Comets overcome a slow start with two goals and one assist in the first quarter during a 10-4 victory at Cable Dahmer Arena.

“(Marques) brings a totally different dynamic to our team,” said Comets forward Kevin Ellis, who was named the game’s first star after scoring a hat trick. “He’s a handful to deal with for any team and I am glad he is on my team.”

So is fellow Comets player/coach Leo Gibson.

“You saw his presence, he’s going to be huge for us,” Gibson, whose team remained undefeated at 4-0, said of Marques, who had two goals and an assist to finish as the second star. “I am excited. It’s time for the young guys to enjoy this opportunity and develop.”

Kyle Crain and Ian Bennett both scored goals within the first three minutes to put Milwaukee ahead 2-0.

That’s when Marques helped the Comets get back in it. He angled a shot inside the right post and past Milwaukee goalkeeper Matt Peralla after a cross from Kyle McLagan to cut the lead to 2-1 at the 10:31 mark of the first quarter.

“It was great to be back out there,” Marques said. “I had a tough couple of weeks with some things going on. I am glad the visa issue is finally done and I can play.”

After the goal, Marques lifted his jersey to reveal a shirt that said, “Be strong Itabuna.”

“My town in Brazil is going through a tough time right now with some heavy rain and a lot of people lost their houses and belongings,” Marques said.

Marques then tied it 2-2 when he put in a rebound a little more than two minutes later.

Ellis put the Comets ahead for good with 1:25 left when he punched one inside the left post off a pass from Gibson.

Marques found Lucas Sousa for a shot that the midfielder punched into the upper 90 with 16.9 seconds left to help the Comets take a 4-2 lead into the second period.

Each team scored a goal in the second period, with Kansas City defender John Sosa scoring on a restart during a power play, which made it 5-3 going into halftime.

Milwaukee midfielder Luan Oliveira scored to narrow the gap to 5-4 at the 5:31 mark in the third. Ellis, though, scored on a shot he knocked inside the post off an assist from Gibson at 6:10 and another from a rebound off a Wave defender from a Ray Lee shot at 13:57 to extend the Comets’ lead to 7-4 entering the final quarter.

“Everything starts with that guy, his energy,” Gibson, who finished with three assists, said of Ellis. “It’s very contagious. Defensively and offensively, he brings so much, it just influences everyone.”

Gibson perfectly kicked the ball backward early in the fourth that led to a goal from Matt Lewis.

“Nothing that guy does shocks me,” Ellis said of Gibson. “We sort of expect him to do things like that.”

Ignacio Flores added a goal when Milwaukee pulled its goalkeeper for a sixth attacker and he assisted on Sousa’s second goal with 1:05 remaining to cap the scoring for the Comets.

Comets goalkeeper Nicolau Neto made 12 saves to improve to 4-0 this season. The Comets, with 12 points, are six points ahead of second-place St. Louis in the Central Division.