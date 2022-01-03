Mavericks take momentum into new year with pair of overtime wins over Wichita

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

With 4:02 left in the third period of the Kansas City Mavericks' New Year's Eve battle against Wichita at Cable Dahmer Arena, goalie Angus Redmond put on a clinic in the net.

First, he stopped a long-range slap shot, then he kicked away a shot that rebounded off his save. He capped the dazzling series with the stop of a point-blank shot in front of the net.

He received a rousing standing ovation from this season's largest crowd of 4,617, but more importantly, inspired his teammates as the Thunder held a 3-2 lead.

Seconds later, Darik Angeli scored a goal to tie it 3-3 and he then scored the game-winner at 4:06 of the overtime period as the Mavericks earned a 5-4 win and improved to 7-5-1-0 at home.

"Look, it wasn't a snipe or anything like that in OT," said Angeli, who has seven goals and seven assists in his last seven games. "Scheids (captain Lane Scheidl) had a nice shot that rebounded to me and I was able to score. I'll take it. It's a great way to end 2021 and let's hope the start of a big-time winning streak as we go into 2022.”

The Mavericks were able to repeat that magic on New Year’s Day in Wichita, edging the Thunder 4-3 in overtime again on Marcus Crawford’s game-winner to pull within one game of .500 at 13-14-1-0 overall.

Angeli, who added two assists Saturday for a team-leading 29 points, said the crowd provided a spark Friday at home.

"The electricity inside the building was amazing,” Angeli said. “We all fed off it, and you could tell they were paying attention by the way they gave Angus that standing ovation late in the third period. When a guy's playing like that, you have to do all you can to make him a winner."

Prior to Friday’s game, rookie Russian goaltender Daniil Chechelev was called up to the American Hockey League affiliate Stockton, forcing Redmond into the starting role once again.

Redmond delivered, stopping 26 of 29 shots on goal Friday and then stopping 35 of 38 shots Saturday. He said his teammates and the crowd played a big role in Friday’s win.

"You have to get pumped up with a crowd like this," Redmond said. "I heard them cheer when I made those late stops, and that's my job – to keep the puck out of the net. But you get excited when the crowd gets into it, and this was a great game to get into and enjoy.

"Darik has those two late goals and we tied it and won in overtime, and I hope everyone then went out and enjoyed New Year's Eve."

Ryan Harrison scored just 1:44 into Friday’s game on assists from Bryan Lemos and Willie Corrin.

After Billy Exell tied it for Wichita about 11 minutes later, Ben Johnson scored off assists from Nick Pastujov and Noah Delmas for a 2-1 lead.

Wichita’s Carter Johnson, though, tied it 2-2 entering the second period.

Wichita's Garrett Schmitz scored the only goal of the second period at 10:39 and the Thunder held onto that lead until Angeli tied the game on a Pastujov assist after Redmond's big stops.

"I was happy with the first period, we came out, got the first goal and played pretty well," Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said of Friday’s win. "The second period was garbage, but the guys came back and played hard in the third period. They were feeding off the energy of the crowd and Angus was just outstanding in the net.

"2021 was such a crazy year, and it's great to end it with a big win like this. Now, we have to start putting some wins together."

The Mavericks, with Crawford scoring two goals, rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win Saturday’s game at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita. The Mavericks pummeled Thunder goalie Jake Theut with 63 shots on goal.

After a scoreless first period in which the Mavericks outshot Wichita 18-9, Brendan van Riemsdyk and Michal Stinil scored just 28 seconds apart early in the second to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead.

Pastujov scored his 11th goal of the season at 6:38 to make it 2-1 entering the third period.

Crawford scored his first goal, a power play tally, on assists from Pastujov and Angeli at 3:16 to tie it.

Scheidl scored his 11th goal of the season with just 1:49 left in the third period to give the Mavericks the lead, but a delay of game penalty on Lemos with 38 seconds left allowed the Thunder to tie it on Brayden Watts’ power play goal with 29 seconds left to send it to overtime.

Crawford, who leads the Kansas City defensemen with 21 points, scored the game-winner 2:29 into the third period off assists from Johnson and Angeli.

The Mavericks, who have won five of their last seven games, are tied with the Allen Americans for fifth with 27 points, two behind fourth-place Tulsa. The Mavericks were scheduled to play host to the Americans at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Cable Dahmer Arena but the ECHL postponed the game "due to league health and safety protocols." A make-up date has not been determined. Tickets for the rescheduled game will be valid for the new game date.