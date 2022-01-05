Mavericks' weekend games still on after Tuesday's game postponed

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Mike Cukyne, the president of the Kansas City Mavericks, said both the Friday night and Saturday night home games against Wichita are still on as of Wednesday morning.

The scheduled Tuesday night game between the host Mavericks and visiting Allen Americans was postponed due to "league health and safety protocols," according to a press release by the ECHL.

Cukyne said the Mavericks simply didn't have enough healthy players to host the Americans.

"It was the only decision because we didn't have enough healthy players," Cukyne said. "The game will be made up at a later date and we'll let our fans and season ticket holders know what to do with their tickets."

The Mavericks ended 2021 with a 4-3 home overtime win over Wichita on New Year's Eve, then traveled to Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan., the next day and claimed a second straight 4-3 overtime win.

"It would have been nice to get the two points outright in each of those games," the president said. "You're looking at a team that is playing much better hockey. We're coming together at the right time and we're all very excited about the rest of the season.

"Coach (Tad) O'Had is doing a great job and you can really see the team coming together."

The Mavericks (13-14-1-0) and Americans (12-9-3-0) each have 27 points, but Kansas City has played four more games than Allen. Wichita (15-15-4-0) is in last place in the Mountain Division with 24 points. Allen is in fourth place because of a better winning percentage than the Mavericks. The top four teams advance to postseason play.

"This week is huge," O'Had said. "We have to pick up some big points at home."