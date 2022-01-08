Justin Woods' return helps spark Mavericks to third straight win over Wichita

Bill Althaus

A week ago, former Kansas City Mavericks fan favorite Justin Woods was back home in Fairbanks, Alaska, hitting the ice, getting in shape and hoping for a call from coach Tad O'Had.

That call came a few days ago, and it didn't take the defender long to make an impact as it was initially announced that he scored the game-tying goal Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena where the Mavericks claimed a 4-2 victory – their third in a row over the Wichita Thunder.

The goal was later given to Nick Pastujov at 10:45 of the third period to make it 2-2, with Woods getting an assist. Bryan Lemos followed with the game-winner at 13:01.

John Schiavo then scored an empty-netter, his second goal of the game, with 35 seconds left to account for the final score.

"Well, it's been 48 weeks since I last played for the Mavericks and it feels great to be back," Woods said. "Tad and I had been in conversations about the last month, and a lot of things hit the team – injuries, illness, things like that – and he gave me a call. I'd been working out and felt like I was ready to hit the ice. And I couldn't have written a better script than getting a big win in front of the best fans in the ECHL.”

Woods had an assist and took two shots in his return. He played 54 games the last two seasons for the Mavericks, but only 12 last season.

"I really missed playing, and I wanted to get back and contribute in a winning season,” Woods said. “Last season (in which the Mavericks did not reach the playoffs) was so tough on everyone, and now we're in the hunt for a playoff spot, there are a lot of great guys on the team and I'm so excited to be playing again."

So is Lemos, who praised the return of his former teammate.

"Having Woodsie (get an assist) tonight makes it even more special," said Lemos, who added an assist for a two-point night. "Hey, three in a row (over Wichita) and we get to do it all over again (Saturday, again at home against the Thunder), so you can't ask for much more than that.

"There is so much parity in the Mountain Division and these wins are huge. The guys came out tonight and left it all on the ice. We got down (2-1) and had the big third period and (Andrew) Shortridge was amazing in goal tonight. When a guy plays like he did, you want to make sure he gets a win."

The Mavericks improved to 14-14-1-0 and have 29 points and are in sixth place in the division. Tulsa (14-12-0-1) and Allen (13-9-3-0) both have 29 points but the fourth-place Oilers and fifth-place Americans have played fewer games than the Mavericks and have a better winning percentage.

"It's a tough division and every win is huge," O'Had said. "It's been one heck of a week with the postponement (of Tuesday’s home game against Allen because league health protocols when the Mavericks had many players who were unable to dress for the game), injuries and some other issues and we go out tonight and get a big win.

"It's great to have Justin back – he is a Mav through and through, a great guy in the clubhouse and you saw what he did on the ice tonight. The guys bought in tonight and played honest hockey, and we were able to get those greasy goals in front of the net.

"And what can you say about Shortridge? He deserved to win that game."

Shortridge – who was assigned to the Mavericks from Stockton, the American Hockey League affiliate, earlier in the week – stopped 32 of 34 shots, including one diving save in which the net was empty, but he made a flying stop with his body.

"On plays like that," Shortridge said, "it's just instinct. You're not thinking – you just do what you have to do to make the play. This was a lot of fun tonight, an intense game and a great atmosphere. Our fans are the best and I'm happy we could get them a win."

Schiavo, who finished with three points, scored off assists from Tommy Muck and Lemos at 14:11 of the second period to tie it 1-1. Brendan van Riemsdyk scored just 1:29 into the third period to put the Thunder ahead 2-1.