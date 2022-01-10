Neto, Comets remain unbeaten after downing Dallas

The Examiner staff

ALLEN, Texas — Things are going so well for the Kansas City Comets that even goalkeeper Nicolau Neto is getting in on the offensive side.

Neto had an assist on a key second-period goal and made nine saves in the net to help the Comets remained undefeated at 6-0 with a 9-3 victory over the host Dallas Sidekicks Saturday at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Up 2-1 in the second period, Neto knocked a pass off the end dasher boards to Matt Lewis, who beat Dallas goalkeeper Juan Gamboa to make it 3-1 with 6:22 left in the first half.

Neto, who also improved to 6-0, got a little help from Ray Lee late in the first half. With Neto off his line and on the turf, Dallas rushed the goal, but Lee made a spectacular save, sticking out his right foot to redirect a low shot that was headed into the goal to keep it 3-1.

Julio Varela cut it to 3-2 for Dallas off a turnover in the Comets’ defensive zone, but the Sidekicks couldn’t manage to get the tying goal.

Christian Anderaos sent the Comets into halftime up 4-2 when he received a flick pass over his shoulder from player/coach Leo Gibson and scored his first Major Arena Soccer League goal with 1:12 left in the second quarter.

Lucas Sousa took a pass from John Sosa and knocked in a long strike to make it 5-2 at the 11:52 mark of the third, but Stephen Gonzales cut it to 5-3 with just eight seconds left in the quarter.

Rian Marques scored back to back goals, the first just 19 seconds into the fourth quarter, as the Comets pulled away.

Lee added an unassisted goal just 28 seconds later and Mike Da Silva capped it by taking a cross-field pass from Lesia Thetsane and beating Gamboa with 1:26 left.

Gibson scored off a pass from Sosa and James Togbah took the ball from just outside the yellow line and after a double step-over, fired with his left foot into the lower right-hand corner of the goal to give the Comets the early 2-0 lead.

The Comets, with 18 points, lead second-place Dallas and third-place St. Louis by nine points in the MASL Central Division. The Comets travel to St. Louis Friday to face the Ambush at 7:35 p.m. at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

The Comets travel to Tacoma to face the Stars on Jan. 16 before returning to face Tacoma on Jan. 22 at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.