Two newcomers help Mavericks bounce back from loss with rout of Tulsa

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

When Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O'Had woke up Sunday morning, he was still disappointed following Saturday night's 2-1 loss to Wichita at Cable Dahmer Arena.

But he could not dwell on a loss that ended a three-game Mavericks winning streak.

The Mavericks were a skater short from being able to travel to Tulsa to take on the Oilers, who were two points ahead of his team in the Mountain Division.

"We had three guys injured Saturday night but got a couple of guys back and needed one more skater," O'Had said. "If we don't get that skater, we don't make the trip to Tulsa."

The coach made a call to Zane Schartz, who had not played in the ECHL in two years and played just one game last season for Knoxville of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Schartz, who lives in Texas, agreed to meet the team at BOK Center in Tulsa and allow the Mavericks to play the all-important ECHL Mountain Division game.

Not only did Schartz play, he scored the final goal as the Mavericks dominated the Oilers 6-1 with rookie Dillon Kelley in the net.

"It's one of those games you don't believe unless it really happens," O'Had said by phone late Sunday on the way back from Tulsa. "It was a big win in so many ways. First, we don't think we're going to have enough skaters.

"Then, we don't know where we're going to find another skater and Zane agrees to meet us in Tulsa.

"Then we score three goals in the first period and get a huge penalty kill (four-on-four) goal by Nick (Pastujov) in the second period to make it 4-1. If they score, it's 3-2 and who knows what happens. And Nick got one of the biggest goals of the season – and we follow it with another goal (by captain Lane Scheidl).”

Six different players scored for the Mavericks as Pastujov and Ben Johnson each had three points. Marcus Crawford scored at 5:41 of the first period, and John Schiavo made it 2-0 just 1:30 later with what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Johnson made it 3-0 entering the second period with a goal on assists from Loren Ulett and Pastujov at the 15:40 mark.

Dylan Sadowy’s goal at 2:26 of the second period cut it to 3-1 but Pastujov struck just 53 seconds later. Scheidl’s unassisted goal came at 6:11.

Schartz added his goal at the 16:19 mark of the third period on assists from Schiavo and Pastujov.

Kelley, who started the season with Macon of the SPHL, stopped 29 of 30 shots in his debut.

"As disappointing as Saturday's game was – where we played well enough to win but couldn't find the back of the net – we get six goals, Zane's arrival allows us to play and Dillon is outstanding in the goal,” O’Had said.

"Josh (Robinson, the former Maverick goalie who is now the team's goaltending coach) has been working with him and it's been great. He has nothing but great things to say about Dillon and we're eager to get him in the net again soon.

"Andrew (Shortridge, who was in the net for the three wins in a row and the 2-1 loss Saturday) has just been outstanding, and we have a lot of confidence in both guys."

The Mavericks have Monday off, then play host to the Wichita Thunder Tuesday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"A win like this we hope carries over to Tuesday when Wichita visits our place," O’Had said.

He paused for a moment, and added, "You know, we were all so thankful for Zane and thrilled he scored in the game. When he left the locker room he told the guys, 'That's it! That's my last pro shift.'"

Another newcomer, Bailey Conger, scored his first goal with the Mavericks on assists from Pastujov and Ulett at the 14:00 mark of the third period to cut the deficit to 2-1 in Saturday’s game at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Wichita goalkeeper Olivier Rodriguez kept the Mavericks from getting the tying goal, stopping 37 shots as Kansas City outshot the Thunder 38-23.

The Mavericks (15-15-1-0) enter Tuesday’s game tied with Tulsa (15-13-0-1) with 31 points, but the Oilers (.534) are in fourth place because of a better winning percentage than Kansas City (.500).