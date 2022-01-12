Thunder stymie shorthanded Mavericks again

Bill Althaus

If Kansas City Mavericks fans attending Tuesday's 2-1 home loss to the Wichita Thunder felt a tinge of deja vu, there was good reason.

Coach Tad O'Had's squad dropped its second home game in a row by an identical score to their ECHL Mountain Division rivals at Cable Dahmer Arena.

In Saturday's 2-1 home loss to the Thunder, the Mavericks had 38 shots on goal to Wichita's 23. In the latest setback, the Mavericks outshot the Thunder 40-29 on goal and lost a late faceoff that would have allowed O'Had to pull goalie Andrew Shortridge, who was outstanding in his second consecutive loss to Wichita.

The 15-16-1-0 Mavericks had the chance to jump past Tulsa into fourth place in the division with a win. Instead, they remain in fifth place as both teams have 31 points (Tulsa has played three fewer games than Kansas City and has a better winning percentage).

From the opening faceoff, it was easy to see that it might be a defensive-minded game as Kansas City did not get a shot on goal until 8:47 of the first period.

After a scoreless first period, the Thunder scored on goals by Cam Clarke, at 3:52 of the second period, and Garrett Schmitz, who scored just over two minutes later.

The Mavericks’ lone goal came at 10:17 of the third period when Marcus Crawford scored the type of goal his coach embraces.

"Those greasy goals in the front of the net, that's what we're after," O'Had said of Crawford’s power play goal on assists from Justin Woods and Lane Scheidl. "And we didn't put enough pressure on the net tonight. And I'm not making excuses, but we played with a short roster tonight and I'm proud of the effort I saw from everyone.”

The Mavericks skated with 10 forwards and four defensemen, while Wichita had the same amount of forwards and six defensemen.

"Between illness and injuries, we're having a tough time putting bodies out on the ice,” O’Had said. “We were short two skaters tonight and guys like (Bryan) Lemos, (captain Lane) Scheidl and (Loren) Ulett played a lot of minutes.

"And our defense was outstanding – and it has been for a while. The guys are buying into what we want and expect from them. But we're still having trouble finding the back of the net."

Crawford said now is not the time to push the panic button.

"We're fine," Crawford said. "We're playing good hockey. We had that big (6-1) win at Tulsa Sunday, and we all came back expecting to win tonight. It didn't happen, but there is a lot of hockey to play this season.

"Shortridge was outstanding in goal (stopping 27 shots), and we all wanted to get a win for him after that tough loss Saturday. It just seems like we're so close. We all know it's coming.

"In Tulsa we got off to a hot start and played well (offensively) the entire game. Tonight, we struggled offensively, but our defense and Shortridge kept us in the game. We just need to get healthy and get all our guys back on the ice."

The Mavericks travel to Iowa to face the Heartlanders at 7 p.m. Friday before returning to Cable Dahmer Arena to play host to the rival Allen Americans at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.