St. Louis ambushes Comets late to send them to first loss of the season

The Examiner staff

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Kansas City Comets’ perfect start came to a sudden halt Friday night.

The St. Louis Ambush scored two goals in the final 2 minutes, 17 seconds to edge the previously undefeated Comets 6-5 at The Family Arena.

The Comets grabbed a 5-4 lead at the 8:59 mark of the fourth quarter when Ali Sodal took a pass from Rian Marques and booted in a goal just under the crossbar.

Mohamed Ndiaye, who finished with five points, scored his second goal of the game with 2:17 left to tie it for the Ambush.

Comets defender James Togbah was called for a penalty and goalkeeper Nicolau Neto was issued a yellow card, giving St. Louis a power play chance with 1:44 left. Just 16 seconds into the power play, Tony Walls took a feed from Ndiaye and scored at the 13:32 mark to drop the Comets to 6-1.

Despite outshooting St. Louis 11-2 in the first quarter, the Ambush scored on both of their shots to make it 2-2 entering the second. Marques assisted on Christian Anderaos’ goal and then scored off a Ray Lee assist for a 2-1 Comets lead.

But JT Thomas tied it 2-2 with 1:47 left in the period.

John Sosa scored off a Matt Lewis assist at the 8:35 mark of the second for the quarter’s only goal to give the Comets a 3-2 halftime lead.

After St. Louis (4-5) scored twice to grab a 4-3 lead, Lee and Sodal scored to put the Comets back ahead 5-4.