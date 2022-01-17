Mavericks head into all-star break with back-to-back wins

Bill Althaus

The Kansas City Mavericks picked the perfect time to claim back-to-back wins as they head into the ECHL All-Star Game break hoping to heal some bodies and get some players out of sick bay.

"This break could not have come at a better time," Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said Saturday night after Ryan Galt scored a shorthanded goal in regulation to send the game into overtime, when Ben Johnson and Noah Galt scored in a shootout to give the Mavericks a 3-2 win over the ECHL's version of the Empire – the Allen Americans – on an enthusiastic Star Wars Night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The win follows a dramatic 5-4 overtime win Friday night at Iowa in which Loren Ulett's overtime goal gave Kansas City a come-from-behind victory over the Heartlanders.

The two wins – and victories in five of their last six games – put the Mavericks back in the hunt for a playoff berth. Kansas City (17-16-1-0) is tied with Tulsa (17-14-0-1) with 35 points. The Oilers are in fourth place and the Mavericks are in fifth place because they have played three more games than Tulsa, which has a better winning percentage.

The top four teams from each division advance to the playoffs.

"We were down seven players tonight," O'Had said Saturday, "and what the guys are doing – who are out there playing – is incredible. We've got sick guys, league protocol guys and injured guys, so the next few days off will really help our team."

For two periods Saturday, the play of goaltender Andrew Shortridge kept the Mavericks in the game as Allen scored goals in the first and second periods.

Captain Lane Scheidl did a spin move in front of the net at 15:09 of the second period and slid the goal home to cut the deficit to 2-1.

At 15:07 of the third period, Ryan Galt scored a shorthanded goal off a long pass from Mikael Robidoux to tie it and send it to overtime.

"I don't know if you saw the guys on our bench when we scored those goals," O'Had said, "but they were going crazy. That's the type of bond we've built on this team. They know how hard everyone is working, taking longer shifts because we're short players. And when we tied it up, I knew we were going to win it."

The Americans could not get a goal against Shortridge in overtime and the shootout and Johnson and Delmas scored to set off a celebration at mid-ice.

"We're working hard for Tad, for each other and for our fans," Delmas said. "When I came back this year, this is the type of hockey I knew we could play.

"We have the back-to-back wins going into the all-star break and I know we're going to come out and play well when we start again Friday (at home against Newfoundland)."

Shortridge, who stopped 25 of 27 shots in regulation and overtime, shared his enthusiasm.

"We're really playing well, and while we need the break to get healthy, we're ready to get back out there next weekend," Shortridge said. "I had confidence that we would win this game. When Ben got the first shootout goal, I was really excited, and we about blew the roof off this place when Noah scored. It's a great way to go into the break."

Defenseman Marcus Crawford will represent the Mavericks at Monday night's ECHL All-Star Classic, which will air on the NHL Network at 6:30 p.m. from Jacksonville, Fla.

"A few weeks back I got a call from Tad, and he came over to the house with a bottle of wine and two steaks for my wife and me and we asked why, and he said, 'You're going to represent the team at the all-star game.'” Crawford said. “That was pure class, and I'm so excited to be playing in the game and representing the Mavericks.

"We're playing so well now, and the boys are excited to get a break, but we're even more excited to get back out on the ice and see if we can keep this winning streak going."

In Friday’s win at Iowa, Johnson scored a hat trick and Ulett scored just 24 seconds into overtime to lift the Mavericks to the 5-4 win.

The Mavericks grabbed a 3-0 lead after the first period on a goal by Bryan Lemos and the first two by Johnson. Johnson’s first goal came just 1:13 after Lemos’ tally and Johnson added an unassisted goal at 18:26.

The Heartlanders tied it in the second with two Jake Smith power-play goals sandwiched around a Jack Billings goal.

Johnson scored a power-play goal off assists from Scheidl and Justin Woods at the 1:41 mark of the third period to complete the hat trick and give the Mavericks a 4-3 lead.

Kaid Oliver, though, tied it for Iowa with a goal at 8:37, sending it to overtime, when Ulett scored the game-winner off an assist from Crawford.

Daniil Chechelev, who returned to the Mavericks from AHL affiliate Stockton, stopped 45 shots as Iowa outshot Kansas City 49-28 on goal, including a 24-shot barrage in the second period.