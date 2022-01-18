Mavericks' Crawford named ECHL All-Star Game MVP

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Marcus Crawford picked up a hat trick and some hardware Monday night.

Crawford scored three goals and added an assist to lead the ECHL All-Stars to a 14-7 victory over the host Jacksonville Icemen in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Monday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Crawford earned the Most Valuable Player award for his big night.

"We're so proud of Marcus," Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said Tuesday afternoon. "First, for his three-goal night and second for being named the MVP of the all-star game. And what really makes me proud is that Marcus is such a great representative of our team."

Crawford is in his third season with the Mavericks and his coach says the sky's the limit for the young star, who is tied for third in the ECHL among defensemen with 25 points (six goals and 19 assists).

"Marcus was outstanding last season and is even better this season," O'Had said. "He is going to play a big role in our success the rest of this season and we're playing our best hockey right now and he is a big part of that."

Crawford had 42 points – 12 goals and 30 assists – in 63 games with the Mavericks last season.

• The Mugwamp Productions/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition was held during the event, with the winning player in each event earning a goal toward his team’s score. In the fastest skater event, Jacksonville’s Ben Hawerchuk won the event with a time of 13.01 seconds, tied for the third fastest in ECHL Skills Competition history, and earning a goal towards the Icemen’s total score.

In the hardest shot event, Jacksonville earned a goal thanks to Croix Evingson’s top shot of 90 miles per hour.

The final skills event was the accuracy shooting competition with Jacksonville’s Derek Lodermeier earning another goal for the Icemen with a time of 6.0 seconds.