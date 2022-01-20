Coinciding convention draws Kansas City Comets downtown for game

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Kansas City Comets are tied for the best record in the Major Arena Soccer League at 7-1, which places them atop the Central Division.

Player/coach Leo Gibson leads the league with 20 points and goalkeeper Nicolau Neto leads with seven wins and is in fifth place with a 4.89 goals-against average.

It's hard to imagine with all that success, that something would trump their 7 p.m. game Saturday against former Comets goalkeeper Danny Waltman and his Tacoma Stars.

But there is – the venue.

Instead of playing at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, their home for the past 12 years, they will take on another premier MASL team at T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

The last time the Comets played at T-Mobile Center (then known as Sprint Center) was 2012 when the team faced off against the Wichita Wings and had 9,000 fans in attendance.

"It's been 10 years since we played downtown, and Danny was in goal for us in that game," Gibson said. "We're off to such a great start, we're playing downtown and hope to have 9,000 or 10,000 fans at the game, and we're playing against Danny who is one of my longtime good friends.

"You can't think about those things once the game starts, but it's fun to think about playing Danny again. It's a game we always look forward to."

As was the case in 2012, the Jan. 22 game coincides with the United Soccer Coaches Convention, which takes place up the street from the arena at Bartle Hall through Jan. 23. The convention is the largest gathering of soccer coaches and administrators in the world and is expected to draw more than 10,000 attendees along with hundreds of exhibitors.

"It is unbelievable that we are playing in downtown Kansas City at a large arena," Neto said Wednesday afternoon. "We love Cable Dahmer, it is our home, but with the soccer association in town, it's the perfect way to have them come to a game and enjoy the evening watching the Comets and Stars.

"It's been a while since we've played at home, and we can't wait to get back and play Saturday night. And it's an even bigger game because Danny will be in town, and all our fans remember what he meant to the team when he was our goalie."

Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said the move downtown was easy and has the blessings of the Cable Dahmer Arena management.

"We knew the big soccer convention was going to be in town this week," Budzinski said, “and the Mavericks had a game scheduled for Saturday (at Cable Dahmer Arena). So we talked with Larry (Hovick, the Cable Dahmer Arena manager) and got his blessings to move the game to T-Mobile."

Two prominent Kansas Citians are also excited about the move.

“I’m thrilled that professional indoor soccer is coming back to downtown Kansas City,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement. “I hope that everyone comes out and supports one of the most exciting sports around. Families, kids – it will be an amazing time.”

Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, added in a statement: “Our region’s passion for soccer is exemplified not only by the strong attendance of professional and amateur sporting events, but also through thriving youth and recreational leagues. As local organizations – like the KC Comets –continue to invest in soccer, there’s never been a better time to be a fan.”

Kansas City recently entertained a delegation from FIFA as part of the bid process to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kansas City is among the 22 cities in North America bidding to host games and 16 will be chosen. FIFA is expected to announce its selection midway through 2022.

And Budzinski said the Comets are glad to be a big part of the Kansas City soccer community.

"I have to agree with Kathy and Mayor Lucas, there has never been a better time to be a soccer fan in Kansas City than right now," Budzinski added. "And I'm so proud of the job Leo is doing this year with the team. We have the perfect mix of veteran players and exciting young players, and Neto has become one of the top goalkeepers in the league and he just keeps getting better and better.

"And you talked about Leo leading the league in scoring, he's done that while missing two games (because of non-COVID related illness). The players love him. He is 'Leo the Legend' and we hope he's a part of this organization for a long, long time."