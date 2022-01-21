'A very good mix' has Comets soaring into Saturday's big matchup against Stars

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

"Stop! Stop! That's too sloppy," Kansas City Comets coach Leo Gibson shouted to his players during an intense practice session at the SoccerDome Thursday. "We're going to get this right."

And they did – and that brought a smile to the face of the most iconic player in team history.

Gibson has settled into his role as the team's player/coach, and his Comets are tied for the best record in the Major Arena Soccer League (7-1) and are in first place in the Central Division.

Despite missing two games with non-COVID related illness, he leads the league in scoring with 20 points (12 goals, 8 assists) and the Comets have a plus-22 scoring differential, which is also tops in the league.

But when he and his players talk about this unique group, they don't talk about records or even victories. They talk about the brotherhood that has been created, and how it is playing a major role in the team's success.

"We compete, we get after it – and we get after each other, as you saw today in practice," veteran forward Kevin Ellis said. "We talk smack and give each other a hard time, like you do with your own brother. We love each other and we play hard for each other, and Leo has created this team where everyone knows his role and is good in his role, so all I, and the other guys on the team, need to do is get my job done because we don't have to worry about anyone else.

"I've been playing soccer a long time, and I've never had as much fun as I have had this season."

Nicolau Neto, who leads the league’s goalkeepers with seven wins and is fifth with a 4.89 goals-against average, agrees.

"We're having so much fun, and I think when you have fun, you're willing to go that extra step, to work hard and to make sure you take care of your job because you know everyone else is taking care of theirs," Neto said.

Neto is expected to be in the net at 7 p.m. Saturday when the Comets take on Danny Waltman's Tacoma Stars in a highly anticipated game at T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

"I can't wait to play against Danny," Neto added. "I know what he meant to the team for many years, and I hope to enjoy that same type of success."

The last time the Comets played at T-Mobile Center was 2012 when the team faced off against the Wichita Wings and had 9,000 fans in attendance.

"It's been 10 years since we played downtown, and Danny was in goal for us in that game," Gibson said. "We're off to such a great start, we're playing downtown and hope to have 9,000 or 10,000 fans at the game, and we're playing against Danny who is one of my longtime good friends.

"You can't think about those things once the game starts, but it's fun to think about playing Danny again. It's a game we always look forward to."

He paused for a moment and grinned, adding, "We have Neto in goal, and I believe he is the best goalie in the league. He has been incredible for us this year and he is a big reason for a lot of our success."

As was the case in 2012, the Jan. 22 game coincides with the United Soccer Coaches Convention, which takes place up the street from the arena at Bartle Hall through Jan. 23. The convention is the largest gathering of soccer coaches and administrators in the world and is expected to draw over 10,000 attendees along with hundreds of exhibitors.

"It is unbelievable that we are playing in downtown Kansas City, and we are playing Tacoma," Neto said. "We love our home in Independence, but this will give us the chance to play in front of many more fans, and hopefully they will like what they see and come see us at Cable Dahmer Arena."

Midfielder Nick McDonald is a Blue Springs resident who stresses the family approach that has made this year's team so successful.

"I don't even dress out for every game, and this is the most awesome atmosphere and the most awesome team I have ever been a part of," McDonald said. "We were getting after it pretty good in practice today, and at the end of practice we're all talking about where we're going to have lunch."

That bond is just one reason this team is so successful, Gibson said.

"The guys really do like each other, and they like each other on the field, and when they leave, you see a group of players leaving together, going out to eat, things like that," said Gibson, whose next goal will be his 200th in the MASL. "Talent, great players, a very good mix of veteran and young players – I feel truly blessed. This team has the chance to make this a very special season.”