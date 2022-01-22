Mavericks' Crawford gets rough welcome back from ECHL All-Star MVP nod

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Marcus Crawford hoped to make a triumphant return to Cable Dahmer Arena Friday night.

It was his first time back on the home ice after earning the MVP Award from Monday night's Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

He scored a goal and added an assist Friday, but it was far too little to help the Mavericks as the Newfoundland Growlers put on a scoring clinic in a 9-4 victory in front of a stunned crowd of 2,281.

"Not the game I was hoping for, not the game any of us were hoping for, or expecting," Crawford said after the Growlers scored five power play goals and two shorthanded goals against Mavericks goalies Daniil Chechelev and Andrew Shortridge.

Crawford picked up a hat trick, an assist and the MVP Award at the All-Star Game and said he would trade it for a Friday night win.

"The All-Star Game was a real whirlwind, it all happened so fast, but I got to share it all with my wife Jensen, so that was great," Crawford said. "But these are the games that matter. I know Newfoundland is a good team, but we just didn't play well tonight. I'm glad we get to play them again tomorrow night, because I know we can compete with them."

Following the game, Mavericks coach Tad O'Had held nothing back in talking about his team's worst loss of the season and one of the worst setbacks in the team's history.

"Special teams were garbage tonight," O'Had said as the Growlers scored on five of eight power play opportunities and added the two shorthanded tallies. "We're better than that, but you couldn't tell it by watching tonight.

"And we're the most penalized team in the league, so guys chirping at the officials from the bench doesn't help. I'm frustrated and I'm embarrassed to put on a performance like that in front of our fans – and I'm talking about myself right along with our players.

"I was so excited for this game because they were ripe for an upset. We were home all week, they come in from Newfoundland and we play like we played tonight? Unacceptable. We play them again tomorrow and you will see a better effort."

Orrin Centazzo had a hat trick and Zach O'Brien and Isaac Johnson scored two goals each for the Growlers (16-5-2-0), who have the ECHL’s best winning percentage (.739) and lead the North Division.

Garrett Clarke followed O’Brien’s first-period goal to tie it 1-1 for the Mavericks heading into the second period.

The Growlers answered with five goals – two each from Centazzo and Johnson, including one shorthanded goal each – in the second period to take command with a 6-1 lead.

Ben Johnson and Willie Corrin added goals for the Mavericks (17-17-1-0) in the third period, but the game was already out of hand.

"At the end of the day, if we don't stick to our game plan and commit the kind of penalties we committed tonight, we are not going to be a successful team,” O’Had said. “When we did the things we're supposed to do, we had some success scoring. We have to play smarter, and we will do that."