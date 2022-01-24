Gibson, Marques spark Comets past Stars

Bill Althaus

Kansas City Comets striker Rian Marques drilled the ball past Tacoma goalkeeper Danny Waltman just 33 seconds into the first quarter Saturday.

That set the tone for a monster offensive night by the Comets, as player/coach Leo Gibson grabbed the spotlight, scoring four goals in a 9-2 victory over the Stars at T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

Scoring his 299th, 300th, 301st and 302nd goals in his Comets career, Gibson also reached the 400-point milestone with his fourth goal of the game, joining Ontario's Franck Tayou as the only two players to reach that lofty number in the history of the Major Arena Soccer League.

Yet after the game, all Gibson wanted to talk about was his young team, which improved to 8-1, good for first place in the Central Division.

"I think when I finally step away from the game as a player, I will take time to look back on my accomplishments," said Gibson, who also had an assist and leads the MASL with 25 points. "I cherish my time in the league and our time in Kansas City.

"This is a great time to be a part of the MASL and I believe in hard work, and I want my players to work hard. Maybe I can inspire them by what I'm doing this season because they know how hard I work as a player and a coach.

"And we have such a great mix of young, exciting talent and veterans who bring leadership to our team. This was a great showcase for the Comets and the MASL."

Waltman, the former Comets icon who helped Kansas City win a Major Indoor Soccer League championship seven years ago, lavished his good friend with praise.

"Leo is the hardest working guy I've ever been around, and that goes back 12 years to our days in Detroit," Waltman said. "Then we came to the Comets together and he was a guy who led by example. He was always the first guy to arrive at practice and the last guy to leave.

"And I loved my time in Kansas City, and even though the Comets were relentless tonight, and it wasn't much fun being in the net against them, I am so proud of what they are doing and what Leo is accomplishing as a coach and as a player."

Marques and Lucas Sousa, who finished the Comets big offensive night with an empty net goal with 56 seconds left, also praised Gibson, who is second in the league with 16 goals.

"I am a young player," Marques said, "and I am so blessed to be playing this game. And I am so blessed to have Leo as a coach, teammate and friend. He is instilling the same work ethic in me and the other guys on the team, as the work ethic he brings to practice and to our games.

"I admire him so much."

Added Sousa: "Leo is an inspiration and a great coach. He has us playing for each other, like a family. When you play for a family you give it everything you have, and that's what Leo wants from us at practice and in our games."

With Marques and Gibson scoring in the first quarter, the Comets led 2-0.

Kevin Ellis added a goal on a Gibson assist, and Gibson scored off assists from John Sosa and Matt Lewis as the Comets took a 5-0 lead into halftime.

Gibson scored his fourth goal at 5:13 of the third quarter. Tacoma's Chase Hanson was credited with the Stars' first goal as Kansas City's Mirko Sandivauri inadvertently tapped the ball past goalkeeper Nicolau Neto.

The Stars' lone goal by one of their own players came a few minutes later as Adam West dribbled the ball into the net past a diving Neto.

It was the finest performance this season by Neto, as he padded his league-high win total to eight with 12 saves.

"It was a great game, and the guys took care of me offensively," Neto said, as he signed autographs for the fans after the game. "We are taking the same approach into any game we play – on any night an opponent can beat you – and when you have the most wins in the league, you are going to get everyone's best shot. We can't wait for our next game."

Comets defender Lesia Thetsane scored two fourth-quarter insurance goals, both on Sosa assists, and Sousa wrapped up the big night with his empty-netter.

After his goal, Sousa was grabbed by Neto and carried around the court.

"I have to talk to Neto about that," Sousa said with a laugh. "I don't think he knows how strong he is. He carries me around like a doll or something, he gets carried away when I score and he carries me away."