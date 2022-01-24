Mavericks get big home win but then falter on road

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Following their most embarrassing loss of the season – a 9-4 rout by the Newfoundland Growlers Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena – coach Tad O'Had's Kansas City Mavericks followed with an inspirational 4-2 victory Saturday night over the same ECHL team.

Trailing 2-1 going into the final period Saturday, Nick Pastujov scored two goals, including the game-winner with 1:40 left, and Justin Woods added an empty netter with just 16 seconds left to hand the Growlers their first regulation-time road loss of the season for the Growlers, who are 11-1-1-0 away from Newfoundland.

"We emptied our tank Saturday night and came up with a big win," O'Had said. "It's like I said after that embarrassing loss Friday, if we play our game, stick to our game plan and play Mavericks hockey we can be a very successful team.

"I knew we were going to come out and give a strong performance Saturday, and I'm happy we were able to give our fans something to cheer about."

Mavericks fans had little to cheer about Sunday as Kansas City visited Wichita and scored two late goals but returned home with a 5-4 loss.

"Three games in three days is tough, especially with Sunday's game on the road," O'Had said. "Once again, we left it all on the ice, but had a bad first period. Even though we scored two goals, we gave up too many shots (23) and only had seven shots on goal.

"We played much better the rest of the game, but we didn't have enough in the tank to get the win."

Bryan Lemos and Bailey Conger scored in the first period for the Mavericks Sunday in Wichita, with Ulett and Pastujov scoring in the third.

"We need to put three periods together – we played well in the second and third," O’Had said.

On Saturday, Orrin Centazo scored just 19 seconds into the first period and Ben Finkelstein scored a power play goal at 3:03 to give the Growlers an early 2-0 lead.

Darik Angeli, though, cut it to 2-1 with a power play goal at the 7:50 mark. After a scoreless second period, Pastujov tied it at the 8:03 mark of the third on an assist from Ben Johnson. Pastujov took a pass from Angeli and scored at 18:20 to put the Mavericks ahead. Woods added his empty-netter at 19:44 as the Mavericks outshot Newfoundland 15-5 in the final period.

Andrew Shortridge stopped 34 of 36 shots to pick up the win in Saturday's game. Daniil Chechelev took the loss in goal Sunday despite stopping 35 shots.

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday the Mavericks travel to Idaho to take on the Steelheads in a three-game Mountain Division series that could set the tone for the remainder of the season.

Idaho (20-16-0-1, 41 points) is in third place in the division. The Mavericks (18-18-1-0, 37 points) are in sixth place. A three-game sweep would help O'Had's team jump into the playoff hunt as the top four teams from each division reach the postseason.

"The three game-series in Idaho could predict the outcome for the rest of the season," O'Had said. "We need to go up there and compete and play the type of hockey we're capable of playing."

Mavs fall Friday

Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Marcus Crawford hoped to make a triumphant return to Cable Dahmer Arena Friday night.

It was his first time back on the home ice after earning the MVP Award in last Monday's Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

He scored a goal and added an assist Friday, but it was far too little to help the Mavericks as the Newfoundland Growlers put on a scoring clinic in a 9-4 victory in front of a stunned crowd of 2,281.

"Not the game I was hoping for, not the game any of us were hoping for, or expecting," Crawford said after the Growlers scored five power play goals and two shorthanded goals against Mavericks goalies Daniil Chechelev and Andrew Shortridge.

Crawford picked up a hat trick, an assist and the MVP Award at the All-Star Game and said he would trade it for a Friday night win.

"The All-Star Game was a real whirlwind, it all happened so fast, but I got to share it all with my wife Jensen, so that was great," Crawford said. "But these are the games that matter. I know Newfoundland is a good team, but we just didn't play well tonight. I'm glad we get to play them again tomorrow night, because I know we can compete with them."

Following the game, Mavericks coach Tad O'Had held nothing back in talking about his team's worst loss of the season and one of the worst setbacks in the team's history.

"Special teams were garbage tonight," O'Had said as the Growlers scored on five of eight power play opportunities and added the two shorthanded tallies. "We're better than that, but you couldn't tell it by watching tonight.

"And we're the most penalized team in the league, so guys chirping at the officials from the bench doesn't help. I'm frustrated and I'm embarrassed to put on a performance like that in front of our fans – and I'm talking about myself right along with our players.

"I was so excited for this game because they were ripe for an upset. We were home all week, they come in from Newfoundland and we play like we played tonight? Unacceptable. We play them again tomorrow and you will see a better effort."

Orrin Centazzo had a hat trick and Zach O'Brien and Isaac Johnson scored two goals each for the Growlers (16-5-2-0), who have the ECHL’s best winning percentage (.739) and lead the North Division.

Garrett Clarke followed O’Brien’s first-period goal to tie it 1-1 for the Mavericks heading into the second period.

The Growlers answered with five goals – two each from Centazzo and Johnson, including one shorthanded goal each – in the second period to take command with a 6-1 lead.

Ben Johnson and Willie Corrin added goals for the Mavericks (17-17-1-0) in the third period, but the game was already out of hand.

"At the end of the day, if we don't stick to our game plan and commit the kind of penalties we committed tonight, we are not going to be a successful team,” O’Had said. “When we did the things we're supposed to do, we had some success scoring. We have to play smarter, and we will do that."