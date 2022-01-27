Mavericks surrender nine goals again in loss to Idaho

The Examiner staff

BOISE, Idaho — The Kansas City Mavericks got their power play going and had 11 more shots than the host Idaho Steelheads Wednesday night.

That’s where the positives ended for the Mavericks.

Idaho scored five unanswered goals in the second and third periods to bust open a tight game and rout the Mavericks 9-4 in an ECHL Mountain Division game at the Idaho Central Arena.

Bryan Lemos had just scored the Mavericks’ third power play goal off a pass from Darik Angeli at the 13:20 mark of the second period to pull the Mavericks within 4-3.

Colton Kehler and Yauheni Aksiantsiuk responded with goals at 16:22 and 17:49, respectively, to give the Steelheads a 6-3 advantage heading into the final period.

Kehler and Aksiantsiuk then added power plays goals and Willie Knierim added an even-strength goal to start third period and turn it into a rout.

It was the second time in four games that the Mavericks had allowed nine goals in a game. The Newfoundland Growlers did it last Friday with 44 shots on goal. It took the Steelheads just 24 shots – the Mavericks had 35 – to garner their nine goals Wednesday.

Mavericks goaltender Andrew Shortridge allowed six goals on 14 shots and Daniil Chechelev surrendered three on 10 shots.

Despite outshooting Idaho 20-8 in the first period, the Mavericks fell behind 2-1.

Mason Mitchell and Shawn McBride scored just 40 seconds apart early in the first period to put the Steelheads ahead 2-0.

Tommy Muck cut it to 2-1 for the Mavericks with a power play goal on assists from Willie Corrin and Ryan Harrison with 1:53 left in the opening period.

After A.J. White scored a power play goal for Idaho at 4:22 of the second, Angeli scored a power play goal on an assist from Ben Johnson to cut the Mavericks’ deficit to 3-2.

Mason Mitchell made it 4-2 at 11:55 before Lemos scored to make it 4-3.

The Mavericks, who continue the series at Idaho on Friday and Saturday, dropped to 18-19-1-0. Their 37 points trail Tulsa by four and Idaho by six in the chase for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.