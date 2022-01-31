Mavericks limp home after 0-3 road trip

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Kansas City Mavericks return home after a disappointing 0-3 road trip to Idaho, following a 9-4 loss Wednesday, 4-1 loss Friday and 3-2 setback on Saturday.

With the losses to the Steelheads, the 18-21-1-0 Mavericks now have 37 points and have dropped into sixth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division, 10 points behind fourth-place Rapid City and two behind fifth-place Allen.

But coach Tad O'Had said there is a lot of season left and he believes his team will rebound from this setback and return to the type of team that had won 5 of 6 games before the trip to Idaho.

"It was definitely a tough trip," O'Had said Sunday afternoon. "But I saw ample improvement each night, especially between the disappointing 9-4 loss last Wednesday to Friday's 4-1 setback to Saturday's 3-2 loss.

"The loss Saturday was the end result of three individual errors – three individual errors that led to three goals and a loss," O’Had added. "Five-on-five, we were pretty good out there. We need to do a lot of work on our penalty kill and we're getting better on our power play.”

The Mavericks had the lead Saturday after Theo Calvas and Darik Angeli scored second-period goals to put them up 2-1. But A.J. White scored his second goal at 16:49 of the second to tie it.

Idaho's Luc Brown scored the game-winning goal at 7:04 of the third period and the Mavericks couldn’t get the equalizer.

"We need to be competitive for three periods,” O’Had said. “During that win streak, we were very competitive. We came out sharp in the first period, got nice play from our special teams and goalies, and that's just not the case anymore.

"I'm not putting anything on our goalies – they have been outstanding. We're just not giving them enough offensive support and making errors that lead to goals by the opposing team."

Kansas City goalie Andrew Shortridge stopped 27 of 30 shots.

On Friday, the Mavericks managed just one goal despite outshooting the Steelheads 30-27 on goal. The Mavericks failed to score on five power plays.

Bailey Conger scored at 18:16 of the second period to cut the Mavericks’ deficit to 2-1, but Brown scored a power play goal and David Norris added an empty-net goal with 1:20 left to seal the 4-1 win for Idaho.

Mavericks rookie goaltender Daniil Chechelev stopped 23 of 26 shots he faced.

The Mavericks host the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and then host the Rapid City Rush Friday and Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.