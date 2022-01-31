Second-half spree sends Comets to another win

Bill Althaus

It took one half for player/coach Leo Gibson's Kansas City Comets to generate some offense.

But once they did, it was lights out for the visiting Dallas Sidekicks Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Four third-quarter goals paved the way to a 9-4 victory that helped backup goalkeeper Lou Misner earn his first victory of the season.

Starting goalkeeper Nicolau Neto was unable to play because of an illness, so Misner stepped in and stopped 10 of 14 shots.

"The thing about Lou is that he is always one of the first guys at practice and the last to leave," Gibson said of Misner after scoring two goals (No. 17 and 18 this season) and adding an assist to help his first-place team improve to 9-1. "He's so valuable to our team because of games like tonight.

"All the guys who are reserves, or don't get much playing time, make us a better team. I'm just happy we generated some offense in the second half to get him the win."

Ray Lee led the Comets with a four-point performance on a goal and three assists.

The teams traded goals over the first quarter with the Sidekicks (5-7) scoring first, courtesy of a rare mistake by the Kansas City backfield. A back-pass intended for Misner was directed into the net for an own goal, credited to Bradlee Baladez just 2:17 into the first.

“Those things happen," Misner said. "It was early in the game, and I knew we could rebound from that mistake."

With just under five minutes to play in the opening frame, Gibson corralled a loose ball in the right corner and used his left foot to volley it past Dallas goalkeeper Estevan Vazquez to knot it 1-1.

Less than a minute later, Baladez scored his second of the game – this one off his own foot – to give the Sidekicks a 2-1 lead.

Before time was up in the first, Ali Sodal’s second goal of the season tied it for the Comets. Sodal found a rebound on a shot by Rian Marques and had a wide-open net from the right side.

The second quarter was also an equal affair, but the Comets struck first. Gibson slid a pass to Ramone Palmer from the top of the arc and then screened the Dallas goalkeeper as Palmer sent a low roller into the bottom right corner for a 3-2 lead with 7:21 to go in the half.

Dallas tied it when Jamie Lovegrove scored off his own rebound.

"We weren't as focused as we should have been in the first half, and that was addressed in the locker room," Gibson said. "We were careless and reckless in the first half, and we played a much better second half, as the score would dictate."

The Comets responded by scoring six unanswered goals in the second half to take control. John Sosa took a long pass from Lee and converted to give the Comets a 4-3 lead with 9:07 left in the third.

Lee scored on an assist from Sosa at the 7:31 mark and then assisted on Lucas Sousa’s goal just 15 seconds later.

"We played so much better the second half," Misner said. "It's my job to be ready for a game like this. We all know Neto is our No. 1 guy, but I want Leo and the team to have faith in me when Neto can't play."

Gibson's second goal of the game came on a power play late in the third quarter and gave the Comets a 7-3 lead going into the final period.

Kansas City’s fifth consecutive goal was on Lee’s third assist of the game. He got the ball to Marques on the right side, and the second-year forward sent it just inside the left post to make it 8-3.

Absalom Solorio picked up his first Major Arena Soccer League career goal on a pass from Sousa with 7:51 left to play to push Kansas City’s lead to 9-3.

Dallas' Julio Varela scored the final goal with 29 seconds left to set the final 9-4 margin.

The 9-1 Comets lead the Central Division with 27 points, 14 more than Dallas (5-7) and the St. Louis Ambush (5-7). The Comets are idle until Feb. 12 when they play host to the Chihuahua Savage (1-5-2).