Mavericks hope win over Tulsa Oilers is springboard to postseason berth

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Kansas City Mavericks returned to Cable Dahmer Arena Tuesday following a disastrous 0-3 road trip to Idaho.

Coach Tad O'Had's squad unpacked their bags, rolled up their sleeves and picked up one of the biggest wins of the season.

The quest to make a serious run at the postseason got off to a successful start Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena as Kansas City goalie Daniil Chechelev starred in the net and Ben Johnson and Darik Angeli each scored a goal as the Mavericks claimed a big 2-1 win over ECHL Mountain Division rival Tulsa.

"We needed this win," O'Had said, after his sixth-place team improved to 19-21-1-0 (39) to tie the fifth-place Allen Americans with 39 points and pull within four points of the fourth-place Oilers (21-17-0-1).

"We're making ground on Tulsa and bringing in some new players who will make a significant impact on our offense," O'Had added. "Our goalies have been outstanding. In fact, I would go as far to say that Chechelev and (Andrew) Shortridge are the top goaltending tandem in the league.

“We must improve all phases of our offense and improve defensively, too. I liked what I saw tonight, and I believe you're going to see a lot more of play like this the remainder of the season."

Over the last few days, the Mavericks made several moves:

• They traded team captain Willie Corrin to the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for defenseman Chays Ruddy, future considerations and cash.

• They learned that Ryan Olsen, a high scoring forward who started the season in Kansas City, would return to the Mavericks from Stockton of the American Hockey League.

• And they added another high-scoring forward in Anthony DeLuca, who was acquired in a trade with the Trois-Rivieres Lions, a new ECHL team playing in Quebec.

"We are doing everything we can to make this team better, and when you do that, you have to make some difficult decisions, like trading our captain (Corrin) to Fort Wayne," O'Had said. "This is not an indictment on Willie. He was a great player for this organization, and we traded him to a team that he will help and where he will enjoy a lot of success.

"And right now, our fans may not see the impact this trade can make because we're getting futures (Ruddy). But this deal will make us a better team. And getting Olsen back is big – really big. He's a point a game guy, and he will make an impact the rest of the season."

Johnson and Angeli certainly made an impact in the win over Tulsa. Johnson scored the first goal of the game at 2:38 of the first period on assists from Angeli and John Schiavo.

Dylan Sadowy tied it for Tulsa at 13:54 of the second period as he whipped the puck past Chechelev following a scramble in front of the net.

The game-winner came when Angeli, off assists from Johnson and Koletrane Wilson, drilled a slap shot into the back of the net at 15:40 of the second period.

Neither team scored in the third period, and Chechelev stood tall as the Oilers brought a sixth attacker on the ice with 2:09 left.

"You can't ask for a goalie to do more than Chechelev did tonight," O'Had said of the rookie goaltender from Russia who stopped 37 of 38 shots. "We hope, and we believe that this is the start of a very successful rest of the season."

So does Angeli.

"We've struggled and our offense has struggled, but when a guy plays his butt off like Chechelev did tonight, you want to give him the opportunity to get the win," said Angeli, whose goal was the 100th of his professional career. "We're a good team, a team that is much better than our record indicates. And I know Coach is doing all he can to make us even better, and that's exciting.

"We're all accountable for what's happened so far this season, and I believe we're going to make a strong push, we have a lot of home games this month and we're going to make the most of them."

The Mavericks continue the home stand Friday and Saturday when they play host to the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. each night. After a three-game set at Allen next week, the Mavericks play their next eight games and 10 of their next 11 at Cable Dahmer Arena.