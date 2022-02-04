Angeli's hat trick helps Mavericks stave off Rush

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Darik Angeli has been the most consistent player for the Kansas City Mavericks in a season that has had more ups and downs than an out-of-control elevator.

The Mavericks forward scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 Tuesday night home win against Tulsa.

He had a hat trick and again scored the game-winning goal Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena as the Mavericks defeated the Rapid City Rush 4-3 – their second win in a row over an ECHL Mountain Division rival who is in front of them in league standings.

The win gives Kansas City a 20-21-1-0 record, good for 41 points. They have played three more games than Allen, which is in fifth place with 39 points and a better record, 17-17-4-1. Rapid City (21-17-3-2) is in fourth place with 47 points, and the Rush and Mavericks play again at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"We've left a lot of points out on the ice this season, and it's time to start putting a streak together, especially here at home," Angeli said. "And we have to cut down on our penalties. It seemed like we were at a disadvantage all night, but Shortie (goalie Andrew Shortridge) made sure we got the win.

"It was great to get him the early lead and then were able to hold on in the third period."

Shortridge stopped 40 of 43 shots and drew the praise of coach Tad O'Had.

"(Daniil) Chechelev and Shortridge could both play in the AHL right now, they're that good," O'Had said of the Mavericks’ two goaltenders. "I believe they are the best goalie tandem in the ECHL. Shortridge worked hard tonight, and it's nice to see his hard work rewarded with a win."

Angeli scored two first-period goals and Nick Pastujov added a goal to make it 3-0 going into the second period.

Angeli earned the hat trick with a second period goal, the Rush added two goals to make it 4-2 going into the final period.

The game was a physical matchup, reminiscent of many of the Mavericks games in the now defunct Central Hockey League, with so many fights breaking out there were not enough officials to corral the players.

Rapid City's Gabriel Chabot scored his second goal, a short-handed effort at 16:18 of the third period to make it 4-3. The Rush then pulled their goalie at 1:27, but the Mavericks and Shortridge were able to hold on for the spirited win.

"We're playing so much better," Angeli said. "We've always played hard, given a good effort, but now we're playing as a team, and we're finally getting the puck in the back of the net."