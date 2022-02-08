Comets lose four off roster to injury, other opportunities

The Examiner staff

The first-place Kansas City Comets will take on the Chihuahua Savage this Saturday with a slightly lighter roster.

The Comets announced that midfielder Henry Ramirez, defenders Kyle McLagan and Matt Lewis and goalkeeper Mark Saxby won’t be with the team for the remainder of the 2021-22 Major Arena Soccer League season.

The Comets lost Ramirez for the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his knee in a game against the Milwaukee Wave.

Ramirez had appeared in three games this season. He had one goal on six shots and two blocked shots in nine games with the Comets last season.

“Unfortunately, we lost Henry for the season, and he was really starting to come into his own,” Comets owner Brian Budzinski said. “The docs at RockHill Orthopedic and our trainers with Select Physical Therapy will have Henry ready to go for the 2022-23 season and we will be right by his side through the whole process.”

McLagan and Lewis are leaving the Comets to pursue opportunities with outdoor teams, while Saxby is retiring.

McLagan, as expected, is returning to Iceland to play for Vikingur FC in that country’s top division. The Rockhurst High School graduate will also see time this summer for that club in Champions League qualifiers.

The son of former longtime Blue Springs High School coach and former Comet Doug McLagan had three goals and an assist and a team-high seven blocks in five games with the Comets this season. He had a goal and four assists in five games with the Comets last season.

“We appreciate what Kyle brings to both the locker room and the field,” Buzinski said. “He will be missed, but we are excited for him to have the opportunity he has earned abroad.”

Lewis is returning to Detroit FC to play in the USL Championship league. Lewis played 12 games with Detroit in 2021. He had two goals, four assists and three blocks in five games with the Comets this season

“Matt has solidified himself as one of the best defenders in both the MASL and NISA (National Independent Soccer Association). We are excited that he has now been provided the opportunity to showcase his talents in the USL Championship,” Budzinski said.

Saxby is retiring to move to Boise, Idaho, to “pursue professional and personal opportunities” there, according to the Comets. Saxby compiled a 12-7-2 record and 7.19 goals-against average in goal, started 22 games and recorded 224 saves in the last four seasons with the Comets. He was 8-4 with a 6.98 goals-against average in 2018-19.

Saxby had not appeared in a game yet this season for the 9-1-0 Comets with Nicolau Neto starting nine of the 10 games and Lou Misner getting the other start.

“Mark has been an integral part of our roster over the last four years,” Budzinski said. “We will miss his enthusiasm in the locker room. The outdoors has come calling for Mark and that’s where his heart is.”

The Comets, who lead Dallas by nine points in the Central Division, play host to Chihuahua (1-5-2), the last-place team in the West Division at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena