Mavericks' hot streak stalled by Americans

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

ALLEN, Texas — The Kansas City Mavericks took a three-game winning streak to Allen and a 3-2 lead over the Americans into the third period Wednesday.

But the Mavericks couldn’t hold on for the win, falling 4-3 in overtime in the rivalry contest at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center.

Jack Combs tied it for the Americans midway through the third period and Allen captain Spencer Asuchak, who scored a goal in regulation, scored the game-winner at 4:11 of the overtime period to snap the Mavericks’ recent hot streak.

The overtime loss resulted in a point and leaves the Mavericks with a 21-21-2-0 record and 44 points. They are in sixth place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division. The top four teams from each division reach postseason play. The Mavericks are two points ahead of Allen (18-17-5-1), but the Americans (18-17-5-1) are in fifth because they have a better winning percentage (.512-.500) and have played three fewer games than Kansas City. Rapid City (22-18-3-2), which lost twice to the Mavericks over the weekend, is fourth at 49 points.

"It's very disappointing to have that lead going into the third period and giving it up – and then losing in overtime," Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said by phone following the loss. "We're healthy, we'd been playing well, and tonight, we're back to the same individual mistakes that cost us goals, and eventually the game.”

Allen's J.D. Dudek scored 40 seconds into the first period, but Darik Angeli quickly answered with a Mavericks goal at the 4:22 mark to knot the score at 1-1 entering the second period.

Asuchak gave the Americans a 2-1 lead early in the second before the Mavericks surged ahead. Bailey Conger scored a power play goal on assists from Bryan Lemos and Ryan Harrison to tie it at 6:42.

New forward Anthony DeLuca, recently acquired in a trade with the new ECHL team Trois-Rivieres Lions, scored off assists from Conger and Koletrane Wilson exactly two minutes later to put the Mavericks ahead.

But the Mavericks defense and goaltender Daniil Chechelev – who was named the ECHL Goalie of the Week for last week’s performance – couldn’t keep the Americans at bay.

"Chechelev was not the cause for this loss,” O’Had said of the rookie from Russia who stopped 36 shots. “He was outstanding in the net; we have to play better in front of him.

"And we'd been doing that. We come to Allen to start what is basically a three-game playoff series, and we should have won this one. We can't be giving points away at this part of the season, and we gave away a point tonight. But we get to come back here tomorrow night and do it all over again."

The two teams play again on Thursday and Friday in Allen.