Mavericks bounce back for needed win against Americans

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

ALLEN, Texas — Tad O'Had has not left the Kansas City Mavericks bench the past three nights in Allen, yet the coach said, "I feel like I've been on a roller-coaster ride."

That roller-coaster ride finished on a high note Friday night as Kansas City claimed a much-needed 3-1 victory over the Americans to return home with three huge ECHL Mountain Division points.

The Mavericks saw a 3-2 lead disappear Wednesday night in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Americans and lost 3-1 Thursday night when they simply couldn't put the puck in the back of the net.

"Tonight we found a way to win and come back home with three big points," O'Had said by phone, as his team returns to Cable Dahmer Arena to play host to the Americans Tuesday and Wednesday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"This is like a five-game series, and we're down 1-2. We need to play well Tuesday and Wednesday and get four points. It's so tight in our division, and we only have one out-of-division game the rest of this season. So basically, every night we're playing to make the playoffs."

Daniil Chechelev, the Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week last week, again stood tall in the net for Kansas City, stopping 26 of 27 shots on goal. It appeared late in the third period that the game might have been tied by Allen’s Jackson Leppard, but it was wiped off the scoreboard because he skated inside the crease.

"It's a different game if they tie it up," O'Had said, "but they reviewed the play and made the right call."

The Mavericks scored a goal in each period but waited until late in each to find the net. Ryan Olsen scored a power play goal with just 22 seconds remaining in the first period on assists from Darik Angeli and John Schiavo.

Bailey Conger made it 2-0 with 50 seconds left in the second period, scoring after passes from Anthony DeLuca and Noah Delmas.

Ryan Harrison capped the night with an unassisted shorthanded empty netter as the Americans tried to tie it with six attackers.

"We've really been playing well at home, and we're excited to get back," O'Had said. "We gave up four points, we bring home three, and we get started again on Tuesday."