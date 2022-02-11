Mavericks struggle to find net in another loss to Americans

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

ALLEN, Texas — Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said his team needed to take a playoff mentality to Allen, where they were scheduled to play three ECHL Mountain Division games against the Americans.

But so far, they have come up with just one point.

Allen won the first game Wednesday 4-3 in overtime and then slipped past the Mavericks 3-1 (including an empty net goal) Thursday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

"We play them again Friday and we need to come home with at least three points," O'Had said by phone. "We should have won Wednesday in regulation – we took a 3-2 lead into the third period. And we played well enough to win tonight, but we didn't get the bounces and couldn't put the puck in the back of the net."

Goaltended Matt Greenfield, who recently returned from Stockton when Andrew Shortridge was recalled to the team's American Hockey League affiliate, stopped 21 of 23 shots on goal.

"We did so many good things tonight," O'Had said after his team held a 30-24 advantage in shots on goal. "They had just nine shots on goal in the first, six in the second and nine in the third period. And Greenfield made some great saves. He played well enough to win.

"We've brought in players to bolster our offense, and we didn't see it tonight. We need to see it Friday."

Allen's Zach Hall scored at the 7:15 mark of the first period.

Kansas City's Ben Johnson knotted the score at 1-1 at the 7:45 mark of the second period on assists from Nick Pastujov and Koletrane Wilson.

Chad Butcher scored the game-winner at 11:14 of the third period. Spencer Asuchak sealed it for Allen with an empty-netter with 28 seconds left.

Butcher’s goal came minutes after the Mavericks forward Ryan Olsen failed to score on a breakaway attempt.

"Olsen's the guy you want in that situation," O’Had said. "Most nights, he's going to bury that puck."

The Mavericks dipped back below .500 to 21-22-2-0. Allen tied Kansas City with 44 points, but the Americans (19-17-5-1) have played three fewer games and are in fifth place. Both teams are four points behind Tulsa and six behind Rapid City.