Mavericks dominate Idaho with 'most complete game of the season'

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The mood outside of the Kansas City Mavericks was loose and confident.

Three-star winners Jimmy Lodge (goal and two assists), Darik Angeli (two goals) and goaltender Matt Greenfield (stopped 24 of 25 shots) were smiling, shaking hands and signing autographs before returning to the ice to throw T-shirts to the fans following a dominating 5-1 victory over the Idaho Steelheads Monday afternoon in a special President's Day contest.

Lodge, a newcomer, has supplied leadership and instant offense. Angeli has continued his brilliant offensive season, and Greenfield just missed a shutout as the Mavericks improved to 23-24-2-1 (49 points).

"This was our most complete game of the season," Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said following the following the win over the second-place Steelheads (28-19-2-1, 59 points). "We got three points out of our two games (losing a 2-1 shootout Friday night) with them, and I would have taken that before the series started.

"Look, we've added some important players, like Lodge and (Mike) Lee and we're in the hunt for a playoff spot. This division is unbelievably close, and we're playing very good hockey right now. I'm excited about the rest of the season."

The top four teams in each division make the playoffs. The Nos. 4-7 teams in the Mountain Division are separated by just three points. No. 4 Tulsa has 51 points and a .531 winning percentage. No. 5 Allen has 48 points and a .511 winning percentage. No. 6 Wichita has 51 points and a .510 winning percentage and Kansas City has a .490 winning percentage.

"I couldn't be any more excited to be with this team," said Lodge, the former third-round NHL draft pick who started this season with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones and the Watertown Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. "I know they've struggled offensively – like we did Saturday night – but we had a solid game plan, great goaltending and we played as a team. And I say that because we have some new guys, but it's like we've been together all season – and that's a credit to Coach O'Had."

Lodge notched the first goal of the game at 11:04 of the first period off assists from Tommy Muck and Loren Ulett.

Kansas City took that 1-0 lead into the third period, and Angeli scored what proved to be the game-winner at 6:04 and later added an unassisted empty-netter with 1:40 left. Ryan Olsen scored at 8:56 to make it 3-0.

Utah's lone goal came at 16:43 when Zach Walker slipped the puck past Greenfield from a scrum in front of the net.

"That's the only disappointing aspect of tonight's game," O'Had said. "Greenie played great and he deserved that shutout. He's played so well for us all season and we're all excited to see him get that win."

Angeli’s empty-netter and Ryan Harrison’s goal in the final second on an assist from Lodge sealed it.

Greenfield said the shutout would have been nice, but added, "All I wanted was to help our team win. Lodge got that early goal and our defense was amazing. We held a second-place team to no goals through two periods and just one goal overall. I think the best is yet to come for our team."

The Mavericks play host to the first-place Utah Grizzlies (30-17-2-1, 63 points) in a three-game set Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s and Saturday’s games begin at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday’s game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.